Waller County approves $63.6 million first phase of major industrial park west of Katy

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Four large warehouses costing a combined $63.6 million are planned west of Katy, and they are just the beginning of a much larger industrial development that could bring new businesses and jobs to Waller County.

Waller County commissioners unanimously approved property tax incentives Wednesday, Oct. 28, to encourage construction of the four buildings, which would provide approximately 1.1 million square feet of space for manufacturing, storage and distribution.

The development is called Park 1489 in county documents but is being marketed to businesses as Park West at 1489. It is planned south of Interstate 10 near FM 1489.

A drawing showing what the completed industrial park could look like includes more than a dozen additional buildings beyond the first four.

Vince Yokom, executive director of the Waller County Economic Development Partnership, told commissioners the initial warehouses are only the beginning.

“These are the first four buildings going in,” Yokom said.

Yokom later confirmed to Covering Katy News that the four warehouses are part of the larger development shown in the drawing.

Covering Katy News first reported the proposed $63.6 million project Oct. 14.

A much larger development expected to follow

The development's master plan shows additional warehouses, roads, parking areas and ponds designed to collect stormwater during heavy rains.

If more buildings are constructed, the industrial park could eventually provide space for additional manufacturers, distributors and other businesses.

However, the drawing shows what could be built, not what has been approved for construction. The county's Oct. 28 tax incentive agreements cover only the first four warehouses.

Those buildings are planned at the following locations:

1115 Derby Drive: 102,577 square feet, costing $7.3 million.

102,577 square feet, costing $7.3 million. 1214 Winner's Circle: 126,477 square feet, costing $8 million.

126,477 square feet, costing $8 million. 5276 11th Street: 283,153 square feet, costing $16.2 million.

283,153 square feet, costing $16.2 million. 1416 Backstretch Drive: 589,347 square feet, costing $32.1 million.

Developer IDV LLC plans to construct the warehouses before securing businesses to occupy them.

That approach allows companies looking for space to move into an existing building rather than spend months or years waiting for one to be constructed.

× 1 of 2 Expand Waller County A site plan shows the first two warehouse buildings proposed for Park West at 1489, a much larger industrial park planned west of Katy. × 2 of 2 Expand Colliers A conceptual master plan for Park West at 1489 shows the first four warehouses, highlighted in orange, and potential future phases of the industrial development west of Katy. Prev Next

Why Waller County is offering tax breaks

To encourage the $63.6 million investment, commissioners agreed not to collect county property taxes on the added value of the new buildings and certain improvements for two years, 2028 and 2029.

The developer will still owe property taxes on the land, along with taxes imposed by other local taxing authorities.

In return, the developer must invest the promised money, complete the four buildings by the end of 2028 and seek businesses to occupy or purchase them. The county can withdraw the incentives if the developer fails to meet its obligations.

The idea is to encourage construction now so the buildings can generate additional county property tax revenue after the two-year incentive period ends.

Businesses moving into the warehouses could also bring jobs and additional taxable property.

That matters to homeowners because commercial and industrial properties help pay for county services, including roads and law enforcement. The more property contributing to the tax base, the less heavily the county needs to rely on residential property to fund those services.

The project does not guarantee lower homeowner taxes, but it could help spread the cost of county government across a larger number of taxpayers.

More industrial growth west of Katy

Waller County has offered similar tax incentives for years to attract businesses and encourage industrial construction.

The area along Interstate 10 west of Katy has already attracted major employers, including Tesla and Igloo Products.

The four warehouses at Park 1489 would add another $63.6 million in planned construction, with the possibility of considerably more development if the additional buildings shown on the master plan are eventually built.