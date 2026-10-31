Waller County approves $70,000 for Meals on Wheels after 40,000 meals delivered to seniors

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (CoveringKaty.com) — More than 40,000 meals were delivered to approximately 200 Waller County residents last year through Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels, a program that provides food and personal contact for older residents who may otherwise spend much of their time alone.

Waller County Commissioners Court voted Oct. 28 to approve an agreement supporting the program with $70,000 in county funding for 2027. The agreement also helps the nonprofit qualify for additional state funding.

Tracy Hobdy, representing Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels, told commissioners that delivering meals is about more than providing food.

"35% of our clients live alone. Some of them say this is the only meal that they get a day. And sometimes it's the only person they see," Hobdy said.

The nonprofit serves residents in both Fort Bend and Waller counties, delivering meals to seniors who may have difficulty shopping for groceries, preparing food or leaving their homes.

For some recipients, a visit from a Meals on Wheels volunteer also provides an opportunity for regular human interaction.

County hopes to expand Meals on Wheels services

Waller County Judge Trey Duhon said the county and the nonprofit share an interest in expanding services as the county grows.

"There is a desire, I think, on both sides really to expand Fort Bend Senior Meals on Wheels' mission in Waller County," Duhon said.

He also raised the possibility of providing space for the organization to establish a local operating location as Waller County develops additional public facilities.

No specific location or timetable was announced.

Duhon encouraged residents to consider volunteering, noting that meal deliveries can provide important personal contact for seniors living alone.

"For a lot of these seniors in the county, this is some of the only contact they have," Duhon said, referring to volunteers delivering meals.

The discussion indicated that volunteers undergo training and background checks.

× Expand Waller County Fort Bend County Judge Trey Duhon speaking at the Commissioners Court meeting on Oct. 28, 2026.

County funding helps secure additional state support

The $70,000 allocation is included in Waller County's 2027 budget.

Hobdy explained that the Texas Department of Agriculture requires counties participating in the Home-Delivered Meal Grant Program to demonstrate financial support for the organizations serving their residents.

"The resolution is something required by TDA. So basically it lets them know that the counties we serve support us," Hobdy said.

The amount of local support required is based in part on the county's senior population. The county's commitment helps the nonprofit qualify for additional state funding, extending the resources available to serve older residents.

Commissioners approved the agreement and accompanying resolution, although county officials explained that payment from the 2027 budget could not be issued before Jan. 1.

The nonprofit hopes to expand its reach in Waller County, potentially providing meals and regular personal contact to additional seniors who need assistance.