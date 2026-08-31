Two wanted suspects arrested on I-10 with marijuana, nearly 800 stolen cosmetic items

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Two wanted suspects with a combined 11 outstanding warrants were arrested during a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Waller County, where deputies say they found marijuana and nearly 800 cosmetic items stolen from stores in the San Antonio area.

The Aug. 27 arrests resulted in the recovery of approximately 786 cosmetic items valued at about $9,600, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators connected the merchandise to approximately 18 Walgreens and CVS locations.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the two people arrested in its Aug. 29 announcement. Authorities said the suspects had a combined 11 outstanding warrants from multiple Texas law enforcement agencies.

Suspects located traveling east on I-10

The arrests followed coordination between the Waller County Sheriff’s Office and Sealy Police Department.

Sealy police obtained information about the suspects’ whereabouts and direction of travel using Flock automated license plate reader technology and relayed that information to Waller County deputies.

Deputies located the vehicle traveling eastbound on I-10 through Waller County and conducted a traffic stop. During the investigation, deputies reported finding marijuana and a large quantity of cosmetics believed to have been stolen. Both occupants were taken into custody.

Investigators subsequently determined the cosmetics were connected to thefts from numerous Walgreens and CVS stores in the San Antonio area, according to the sheriff’s office.

The approximately 786 recovered items were being processed for return to the affected retailers.

× Expand Waller County Sheriff's Office A bag filled with cosmetic products recovered by law enforcement as part of the investigation.

11 outstanding warrants between two suspects

Authorities said the two suspects were wanted on a combined 11 outstanding warrants from multiple law enforcement agencies across Texas.

The sheriff’s office did not specify the amount of marijuana recovered, where along I-10 the traffic stop occurred or what additional charges the suspects could face as a result of the stop.

“The Waller County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to working alongside local, state, and specialized law enforcement partners and utilizing available technology to locate wanted offenders, investigate organized criminal activity, recover stolen property, and protect our communities and businesses,” the department said in announcing the arrests.