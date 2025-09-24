Suspects' Names Revealed in Katy Area Baseball Field Shooting

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News)— The Waller County Sheriff's Office revealed Wednesday afternoon the identities of three suspects who have been arrested and charged following a Sunday shooting at a youth baseball tournament at The Rac baseball complex in Katy.

Ahmed Mawed, 21; Mustafa Mohammad Matalgah, 27; and Mahmood Abdelsalam Rababah, 23, have all been charged with deadly conduct by discharging a firearm. As of late Wednesday, Matalgah and Rababah were being held in the Waller County Jail, each with a $100,000 bond. It was not immediately clear whether Mawed posted bail.

If convicted, the punishment is two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

A youth baseball coach was injured in the shooting. He was airlifted to an area hospital and has since been released. The shooting occurred around 10 a.m. Sunday at The Rac baseball complex, which is on FM 2855 in in unincorporated Katy, Waller County, just northeast of Houston Executive Airport between Morton and Stockdick Roads.

The shooters were reportedly on a neighboring property and were firing in the direction of the youth baseball fields. The shooters were about 600 yards away.

Coaches told local media they could hear gunfire throughout the weekend at the complex.

A video of the incident shows players, coaches and umpires running for cover when the shots were fired. The gun shots can be heard on the video.

Activities at the complex have been suspended pending completion of the investigation, which remains active, officials said.

Covering Katy has filed a public information request with the sheriff's office, which is working with the Waller County District Attorney's Office, for more information about the suspects' prior criminal records, if any.