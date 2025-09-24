Three Arrested After Coach Shot, Air-Lifted During Brookshire Youth Baseball Game

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Three suspects have been arrested and charged with felony deadly conduct in connection with a shooting that wounded a youth baseball coach during a tournament in Brookshire.

The Waller County Sheriff's Office confirmed the arrests following the Sept. 21 incident at the Ameripark youth baseball field in Brookshire, where gunfire erupted during a game and struck a 27-year-old coach in the shoulder. The park is located near the Katy-Brookshire line at 4256 FM 2855 between Stockdick and Morton Roads.

Coach Airlifted to Hospital After Being Shot

Each suspect faces charges of deadly conduct, a felony offense.

"These charges underscore the seriousness of discharging firearms in a manner that endangers lives," said a statement from the Waller County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred around 10 a.m. Sunday at The Rac baseball complex. Video from the scene shows players and coaches scrambling for cover as multiple gunshots were fired across the field.

The shooters were reportedly on a neighboring property, not a gun range, and were firing in the direction of the youth baseball fields. The shooters were about 600 yard away.

The wounded coach was airlifted to a nearby hospital and has since been released.

Witness Describes Chaotic Scene as Players Fled

Corbin Geisendorff, an assistant coach for the Texas Colts who witnessed the shooting, described the chaotic scene.

"There was bullets flying everywhere. It wasn't one shot," Geisendorff told ABC13. "There's bullets flying everywhere off the poles, onto the field. It's just unbelievable."

Geisendorff said a belt was used as a tourniquet to stop the coach's bleeding.

Baseball Complex Suspends Activities Pending Investigation

The Rac complex suspended all field activities following the incident and said practices and games would remain paused pending completion of law enforcement and internal investigations.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, with additional details to be released as they become available, the sheriff's office said.