Tesla staying in Waller County after buildings sold to new owner

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (Coveing Katy News) — The two buildings Tesla uses for its battery manufacturing operation in Waller County have been sold to a new owner, but the company isn't moving out.

Waller County commissioners approved transferring an existing property tax agreement to the new building owner Oct. 28, following a sale announced earlier this year.

“The buildings owned by Stream Realty that are occupied by Tesla have been sold to another entity,” said Vince Yokom, executive director of the Waller County Economic Development Partnership.

“And this is simply assigning the abatement agreement between Tesla, Stream and the county to the new building owner,” Yokom told commissioners.

The buildings are part of Empire West Business Park along Interstate 10. Together, they contain approximately 1.65 million square feet of space.

Tesla leases the buildings, meaning it operates inside them but does not own the real estate. The sale changes who owns the property and collects the rent, not who operates the Tesla facilities.

What does this mean for Tesla?

Tesla uses its Brookshire facilities to manufacture and distribute Megapacks, large batteries that store electricity for power companies and other businesses.

The project was originally announced with plans to create more than 1,500 jobs and bring approximately $227 million in investment to Waller County.

Covering Katy News was the first news outlet to report the Tesla deal when county commissioners approved the original agreement in March 2025. Read that story here.

The buildings were developed by Stream Realty Partners, which announced their sale in February to BGO, a real estate investment company purchasing them on behalf of an investor.

Tesla remains the tenant under long-term leases.

Why did Waller County have to approve the sale?

When Tesla's Brookshire project was announced, Waller County agreed to provide a property tax incentive to help attract the operation and the jobs it was expected to create.

Under that agreement, the county offered a 60% reduction in certain property taxes on the buildings for 10 years, as long as the agreement's requirements are met.

In simple terms, the property owner gets a temporary break on part of its county property tax bill in exchange for meeting the conditions of the agreement.

Because the buildings have been sold, the county needed to approve transferring that agreement to the new owner.

Commissioners approved the transfer without opposition.

The county did not approve an additional tax break or announce any new Tesla construction as part of the Oct. 28 decision.