Tesla Megapack Facility Leads Record Year for Waller County Economic Development

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Tesla's 1.2 million-square-foot Megapack manufacturing facility, Grundfos' 150,000-square-foot expansion, and two new TMEIC plants headlined a record-breaking 2025 for the Waller County Economic Development Partnership, Executive Director Vince Yokom announced at the organization's annual planning meeting Jan. 8.

The partnership is currently working on more than $2 billion in investment opportunities, most in advanced manufacturing, Yokom told the 70-plus members present.

"These wins in 2025 are your wins also," Yokom said. "We can't do the job without our partners."

Tesla Brings 1,500 Jobs to Brookshire

Tesla's facility in Brookshire's Empire West industrial park brings 1,500 advanced manufacturing jobs across two buildings, developed in partnership with Stream Realty.

"I want to thank Tesla for trusting the City of Brookshire for their new Megapack facility," Brookshire Mayor Robert Richards said. "It was a pleasure working with them to bring their vision to life. I look forward to a successful partnership."

Major Expansions Continue

Grundfos, whose Water Group World Headquarters is in Brookshire/Waller County, is adding the new manufacturing facility to its operations as the world's largest water pump manufacturer.

TMEIC, a partnership between Toshiba and Mitsubishi, announced two manufacturing facilities. The inverter plant occupies a speculative building — industrial space built without a confirmed tenant — constructed on Kingsland Boulevard by Falcon Development. TMEIC is also building a 250,000-square-foot facility for UPS and MV Drive products.

At Alegacy Industrial Park, Alegacy Development constructed a facility for Peerless Pumps and announced a joint venture with CoreWorks to build brazed aluminum heat exchangers for the liquefied natural gas business. CoreWorks is moving its manufacturing from China to the United States.

Record Year for Spec Building Construction

Twenty-three new speculative buildings were started or announced in 2025. Waller County's spec building incentive program has generated more than 12 million square feet of industrial space since 2011.

"Having available inventory of buildings makes us much more competitive when trying to land investment into our community," Yokom said.

Urban Companies led with 14 new spec buildings. Panattoni Development Company is adding four and Vigavi Real Estate is adding three, all in Twinwood Business Park. Urban Companies is adding three along Highway 90 in southern Waller County near Katy.

All 29 projects started or announced in 2025 were submitted for the Governor's Cup competition held by Site Selection Magazine, which awards the state with the greatest number of projects, investment and jobs. Texas has won 13 consecutive years.

Economic Impact Growing

The county's gross domestic product in 2023 was approximately $5.7 billion, double the 2018 figure. Yokom estimated current GDP between $6.1 billion and $6.5 billion.

"For a small county we have a strong GDP because of the quality of our commercial and industrial base," Yokom said.

Median household income rose to $86,135 in 2023, according to Federal Reserve Economic Data. Yokom estimated the current median closer to $91,000. The Houston Association of Realtors MLS site shows median home prices declining, which could improve home ownership affordability for Waller County residents.

"We have been focused on planned economic development for some time," Waller County Judge Trey Duhon said. "It's been a methodical approach aimed at increasing commercial development as a way to increase jobs and reduce the tax burden on local citizens. It's rewarding to see the impact to the community."

In 2024, the taxable value of all partnership projects reached $2.2 billion, comprising approximately 13.4% of total taxable valuation. Total accumulated taxable value of projects exceeds $12.2 billion. Since 2006, this has generated approximately $67 million for the county and more than $327 million for all taxing entities. For every dollar the county spent, it received approximately $28 in return.

The Waller County Economic Development Partnership has served the county since 2002 and opened to partner memberships in 2003.