Tech Firm Opens Sales Office in Waller County

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Cupix Inc., a 3D digital twin technology company, has opened a new sales office at the G-Tech Innovation Center in Brookshire, the Waller County Economic Development Partnership announced Monday.

The company's AI-powered CupixWorks platform converts 360-degree videos into interactive 4D digital twins. Users can capture construction sites with a 360-degree camera, process data in the cloud and access tools for remote site navigation, progress tracking and 3D measurements.

"This is a great step in our progress to attract tech companies to Waller County," said WCEDP Executive Director Vince Yokom. "Cupix is an industry leader in their market space. They will help public and private entities achieve higher efficiencies in facilities management."

The South Korean-owned U.S. subsidiary also joined the WCEDP as a trustee-level member.

The new location complements Cupix's existing offices in California and elsewhere in Texas, along with international sites in Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and Lebanon.

For more information, visit www.cupix.com or contact Mark Wilson, director of business development, at the Brookshire office.