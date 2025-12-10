Katy City Council Member Dan Smith running for Waller County Commissioner against Katy's Brian Cantrell, the Fire Marshal

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy Ward A City Council member Dan Smith Monday filed to run for the 2026 Republican nomination for Waller County Precinct 4 commissioner. He will face Brian Cantrell, the Waller County fire marshal, in the March 3, 2026, GOP primary. Both men are from Katy and both live in the Cane Island neighborhood.

Read about Brian Cantrell here.

The winner of that primary will run in the November 2026 general election against Democrat Ethel Wilmore, a nurse who is the only Democrat running in the Precinct 4 commissioner's race. The general election winner will succeed incumbent Commissioner Justin Beckendorff, who is running for Waller County judge. Incumbent Judge Trey Duhon will not seek a fourth term.

Hoping to provide conservative leadership to a growing Waller County

"I'm running to represent southern Waller County because I care deeply about this community," Smith said in a statement. "Our area is growing quickly, and we need steady, conservative leadership to protect what makes Waller County a great place to call home."

Smith said he would support law enforcement, improve mobility and drainage, and ensure that tax dollars would be used efficiently and responsibly.

"That's exactly what I've championed in my time on Katy City Council," Smith said. "We strengthened public safety by putting more police officers on the streets every year. We advanced key transportation projects that improved many miles of roadway, using creative funding sources and regional partnerships to reduce the cost burden on residents. And we managed spending to consistently lower property tax rates—ultimately adopting a rate below the no-new-revenue rate for 2025."

Smith touted his business experience as another qualification for office. He is a senior territory custom services manager for Best Buy and has been with the company for over 24 years and also earned a Master's Degree in Business Administration.

"Business is about customer service, and that is how I view public service," Smith said. "As residents we pay taxes, and in return we should expect to receive professional service by people committed to constantly improving the experience of living here."

First elected to Katy City Council in 2021

Smith was first elected to the Katy City Council in 2021, defeating two challengers. He was re-elected in 2024 without opposition.

Smith will resign his council seat to run for commissioner, but the timing of that resignation is uncertain. He said after Monday's council meeting that he would remain on council until he is replaced in a special election, which the council must set. Because his term ends in May 2027, the council must call a special election and cannot simply appoint a successor.

Mayor Dusty Thiele said the next council meeting will be on Jan. 12, 2026.