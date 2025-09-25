Shooters used AR-15 rifle, 9mm handgun in Katy-area ballpark shooting, officials say

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Three men accused of firing shots toward a Katy area youth baseball tournament Sunday morning, injuring a coach, were using an AR-15 rifle and a 9mm handgun, according to arrest warrants obtained by Covering Katy News. An AR-15 is a semi-automatic rifle.

As of Thursday, Ahmed Mawed, 21; Mustafa Mohammad Matalgah, 27; and Mahmood Abdelsalam Rababah, 23, remained at the Waller County Jail, each with a $100,000 bond. They are charged with deadly conduct by discharging a firearm.

According to the warrant, the Waller County Sheriff's Office was notified Sept. 21 of a male being shot at The Rac Baseball Facility, located at 4256 FM 2855 in Katy. The arrest warrant says the facility consists of four baseball fields that were all occupied during a baseball tournament with approximately 12 baseball teams, 130 players and 300 spectators.

During the investigation, authorities determined that three men were discharging the guns at 4215 Schlipf Road, near a boat, RV and mini storage facility, directly east of The Rac Baseball Facility, the warrant states. Investigators determined these individuals were the only shooters in the immediate area at the time.

× Expand An AR-15 rifle.

The warrant states that the defendants discharged a firearm in the direction of The Rac Baseball Facility, striking a victim in the left shoulder and arm area.The person struck was a coach. He was air lifted to a hospital and later released.

× Expand Waller County A video screen shot of the Life Flight helicopter that transported the injured coach to the hospital for treatment.

If convicted, punishment is two to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

A video of the incident shows players, coaches and umpires running for cover when the shots were fired.