Seven arrested in Brookshire on drug-related charges

BROOKSHIRE, TEXAS (Covering Katy News)—Seven people have been arrested on drug-related charges following a long-term investigation led by a multi-agency narcotics task force.

According to a news release issued Friday by the Austin County Sheriff’s Office, officers with the Westside Narcotics Task Force began their investigation after receiving information suggesting narcotics were being distributed from several locations in the Brookshire area, including multiple residences and a business.

Task force officers, along with members of the Austin County Regional Special Response Team, executed four search warrants over the past week to arrest the suspects. The sheriff’s office said felony charges included manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. Several additional felony charges are pending.

The sheriff’s office said cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, and U.S. currency were seized during the operation. Task force officers also recovered stolen items, including a truck and firearms.

Those arrested were Curte Bailey, 37; Sonny Baker, 53; Ivan Barrura, 37; Glenn Evans, 38; Jonte Grant, 47; Melesio Oviedo, 42; and Antoinette Stewart, 48. All seven were booked into the Waller County Jail.

The Westside Narcotics Task Force covers four counties and includes investigators from the Austin County Sheriff’s Office, Bellville Police Department, Colorado County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Hempstead Police Department, Sealy Police Department, Waller County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

The Waller County Sheriff's Office patrol, canine, and drone divisions assisted in the search and arrest operation.