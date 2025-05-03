Royal ISD Voters Approve Attendance Credit Election by Wide Margin

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Royal Independent School District voters have overwhelmingly approved the Attendance Credit Election, with 83% voting to allow the district to permanently retain its existing commercial tax base, according to unofficial election results from Waller County.

The May 3 special election asked voters to approve the purchase of "attendance credits" — payments to the state required because the district collects more property tax than state formulas allow based on student enrollment.

"We are incredibly grateful for the community's strong support," said Superintendent Rick Kershner. "This vote demonstrates trust in our vision and commitment to providing high-quality educational opportunities for every Falcon student."

The approved measure ensures Royal ISD can maintain its complete commercial tax base, which accounts for approximately 29% of the district's tax revenue from its top 10 taxpayers alone.

A "yes" vote allows the district to keep all money for debt payments, maintain all property within district boundaries for taxation purposes, and maintain current tax rates with potential reductions.

Had voters rejected the measure, the Texas Education Agency would have removed commercial property from the district's tax rolls — up to $2 billion in taxable value — resulting in less funding for classroom operations, reduced borrowing capacity for new schools, and likely tax increases of at least 25% for remaining property owners.

The district, which currently serves 2,937 students (up 170 from last year), faces rapid growth with approximately 14,000 homes under development and projected enrollment increases of at least 10% next year. This growth requires continued investment in facilities, with a new elementary school opening this fall and ongoing construction of an Agriculture Expo Center and transportation center from a 2023 bond.