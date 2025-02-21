Royal ISD TAFE breaks records at state, advances to nationals

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Eleven Royal High School students have qualified for a national teaching competition after competing at the Texas Association of Future Educators state conference Feb. 16-19.

The students, part of the school's TAFE chapter, will compete in nine events at the National Educators Rising Conference this summer in Orlando, Florida.

The Royal TAFE team also won the gold award for its chapter yearbook for the third straight year. The team had sent 19 students to compete in 12 events at the state conference.

Royal ISD winners included: