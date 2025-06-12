Royal ISD Student Leads Workforce Development Initiative as First District SkillsUSA Officer

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (Covering Katy News)—A Royal ISD student is breaking new ground in career and technical education after becoming the district's first-ever SkillsUSA District 9 officer, highlighting the growing importance of skilled workforce development in Texas schools.

Esteban Carranza, a student in Royal ISD's Cosmetology/Barbering program, represents a new generation of students pursuing career-ready skills through hands-on technical education. This summer, he completed his first SkillsUSA leadership training camp, where he was officially installed as the District 9 Secretary. He also earned the prestigious Statesman Award in recognition of his dedication, professionalism, and commitment to excellence in workforce development.

Carranza's achievement underscores the value of career and technical education programs in preparing students for high-demand careers in the skilled trades. His success in the cosmetology and barbering field demonstrates how students can develop marketable skills while still in high school, creating pathways to immediate employment or entrepreneurship after graduation.

The student leader has been invited to represent District 9 this September in Washington, D.C., where he will advocate for workforce development initiatives and technical education programs nationwide.

"This hasn't been an easy road, but Esteban—you did it," Royal High School Cosmetology instructor DeMonica Kennard Jones said. "The Cosmetology/Barbering program is beyond proud to have you as our fearless leader. You are paving the way for others to follow."

Carranza's leadership role positions him to mentor other students entering skilled trades and demonstrates how career and technical education can provide students with both technical expertise and leadership opportunities. His achievement reflects the growing recognition of skilled trades as viable career paths that offer competitive wages and job security.

SkillsUSA is a national workforce development organization that serves students in career and technical education programs, connecting classroom learning with real-world job skills. The organization helps students develop both technical and workplace readiness skills essential for career success. For more information about workforce development programs, visit skillsusa.org.