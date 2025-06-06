Royal ISD offers free summer meal program for students

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Royal ISD is providing free breakfast and lunch meals to students through its summer food program at two district locations in Waller County.

The program runs through June 26 on Mondays through Thursdays at Royal High School and Royal Early Childhood Center. No meal service will be available Thursday, June 19, due to a staff and student holiday.

Schedule (Monday-Thursday, June 2-26)

Royal High School

34499 Royal Road, Brookshire 77423

Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12:15-1:15 p.m.

Royal Early Childhood Center