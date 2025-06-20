Megan Pape Named Royal ISD Superintendent Finalist After Leading Snook ISD

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Royal ISD Board of Trustees has named Dr. Megan C. Pape as the lone finalist for its superintendent position. Pape currently serves as superintendent of Snook ISD, a fast-growing 2A district in central Texas near College Station.

Pape brings extensive knowledge and leadership to Royal ISD as an experienced superintendent and veteran educator, having served 16 years in Texas public schools. Before serving as superintendent for the past three years, she served in district leadership roles for five years in Bellville ISD and Bryan ISD.

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve as the next superintendent of Royal ISD," Pape said. "It is an exciting time in Royal full of growth and opportunity for our students, families, district, and the community. I am humbled to have been selected to serve alongside the Board of Trustees through this time to lead Royal into the future, and I am eager to begin meeting students, families, teachers, staff and the community."

During her tenure at Snook ISD, Pape achieved significant results across multiple areas, making her a valuable asset to Royal ISD during a time of growth and transformation.

Academic Leadership

As Snook ISD superintendent, she led the expansion of academic opportunities, including the development of Career and Technical Education programs designed to enhance instruction, increase student engagement and improve College, Career and Military Readiness outcomes. Under her leadership in Snook ISD, more than 90% of students have graduated CCMR-ready over the past two years, and the district surpassed state and regional averages in industry-based certifications by more than 20%.

Financial Management

With a solid background in school finance, Pape successfully managed a $9.7 million budget while navigating statewide fiscal challenges for Texas public schools. Her leadership resulted in balanced budgets for the past three consecutive years and a nearly 60% increase to the district's fund balance — significantly improving the district's financial health.

Growth and Facilities

During her tenure, Snook ISD experienced nearly 15% student enrollment growth, completed major campus renovations and began planning for an upcoming bond to support future facilities.

Special Programs and Initiatives

Pape collaborated with local stakeholders to launch the district's first education foundation. Other notable successes include establishing the district's first band program in more than 20 years, developing the district's first Guardian program for safety and becoming a Teacher Incentive Allotment-designated district.

"Students are at the heart of everything I do," Pape said. "The progress we have made in Snook ISD over the past three years was possible because of the incredible people and shared vision we had for students. I look forward to bringing that same energy, commitment and love for public education to Royal ISD."

Professional Credentials

These achievements reflect Pape's strong educational foundation. She holds a doctorate in professional leadership from the University of Houston, a master's degree in special education from Sam Houston State University and a bachelor's degree in communication and English from the University of California, Davis.

Professional Involvement

Investing in the public education profession is important to Pape. She is an active member at the state level, serving on the Texas Association of School Administrators Professional Learning Committee and the Texas Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents Executive Committee as secretary. She previously served as the Texas Council of Women School Executives Region 6 regional representative for five years.

During the 89th legislative session, Pape advocated for public education funding and accountability changes at the Capitol. She was recently recognized as a finalist for Superintendent of the Year for the Brazos Valley Educator Awards.

Personal Information

Pape and her husband, Ryan — a landscape contractor and small business owner — are excited to relocate to the Royal ISD community. Their three children, Ava, Emery and Graham, will attend Royal ISD schools in the fall.

Following the required 21-day waiting period, the board will officially hire her as the new superintendent. She will succeed Rick Kershner, who is retiring this year.