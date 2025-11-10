Royal ISD voters approve new high school and land for new campuses

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (Covering Katy News)—Royal ISD voters approved two of three bond propositions this week that will fund a new high school and purchase land for future school facilities to accommodate explosive enrollment growth. The district celebrated the passage on Friday night at Falcon Stadium, where the Falcons capped their season with a decisive win on Senior Night.

Royal ISD Superintendent Dr. Megan Pape said the district is projected to have between 9,000-11,000 students over the next five to seven years.

Proposition A - New High School: PASSED

Voters approved Proposition A, a $350 million bond, 621-502, or 55% to 45%, to fund construction of a new 3,000-student high school.

"It will allow us to keep all our students under one roof and remain at one high school," Pape said. "It's a priority to make sure that we have the best learning spaces for our students, that we have the best learning spaces for our teachers to teach, and we believe that it's going to propel our school district forward."

"With the growth that we're seeing, the new high school will move, and the current high school will likely become a junior high," Pape said.

Proposition B - Stadium Renovation: FAILED

Voters rejected Proposition B, a $9.5 million bond that would have renovated Falcon Stadium. It failed by just 14 votes, 568-554, or 51% to 49%.

"It was just so close, and it would have allowed us to update the current stadium with ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) regulations and UIL regulations," Pape said. "I anticipate that we're going to get our committee back together sometime early spring to revisit the conversation."

District officials are expected to consider whether to renovate the current stadium or build a new stadium closer to the new high school.

This is the second consecutive defeat for stadium improvements. In 2023, voters also rejected a bond for Falcon Stadium improvements.

Proposition C - Land Acquisition: PASSED

Voters approved Proposition C, a $6 million bond, 588-531, or 53% to 47%, to fund the purchase of land for future school construction. The district will assess future school needs by reviewing changing demographic reports as enrollment continues to grow.

New Royal ISD Superintendent Discusses District Growth

Superintendent Pape was hired in July 2025, replacing Dr. Rick Kershner, who retired. She was superintendent of Snook ISD for three years before joining Royal.

"Royal is an amazing place that has people who really care about kids, as evidenced by us just passing a $350 million bond for a new high school and land," Pape said.

Royal High School Football Ends Season with Win on Senior Night

Going into Friday's regular season-ending matchup, the Falcons had an outside chance to make the Class 4A Division II playoffs. Royal first had to win its game, which it did convincingly with a 77-0 victory over Katy Harmony. It also needed other competitors to lose, It also needed some help from other teams, which did not happen. Royal ends its season with a 4-6 record overall, 3-3 in District 10-4A.

The Falcons struggled this season after losing key players to injuries yet stayed in the playoff hunt and won two of their last three games.

"I'm really proud of all the seniors tonight," Royal coach Theadis Reagins said. "They came out and wanted to make sure we had a good showing for their last home game here. I appreciate them coming out and doing a great job tonight as a team."

Katy Harmony finishes at 1-9 and 0-6 in district.