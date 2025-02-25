Royal ISD leaders advocate for public school investment and policy reform

AUSTIN (Covering Katy News)—Royal ISD Superintendent Rick Kershner, school board President Scott Hartman, Secretary Melissa Woods, Trustee Elton Foster and Trustee Rose Jones joined other education leaders for the 2025 Day at the Capitol, held Feb. 19-20 at the state Capitol building in Austin.

The event provided an opportunity to advocate for increased spending in Texas public schools during the 89th Texas Legislative Session. During their visit, district leaders met with District 85 State Rep. Stan Kitzman (R-Brookshire) to discuss the needs of Texas public schools.

Kershner, a board member of the Texas Association of Midsize Schools (TAMS), joined board members from the Association of Rural Schools (TARS) for a meeting with Rep. Gary VanDeaver (R-New Boston), who previously served as Superintendent of the New Boston Independent School District. Discussions focused on the need for increased school funding, educator support, and policies that strengthen rural and midsize districts.

"The strength of Texas depends on the strength of our schools," Kershner said. "We appreciate Representatives Kitzman and VanDeaver taking the time to listen to the needs of our districts and the challenges facing public education."

As lawmakers debate key education policies, Texas educators are calling on state leaders to prioritize students, teachers, and communities, reinforcing the belief that strong schools build a strong Texas.