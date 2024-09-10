New Elementary School being built in Sunterra

KATY, TEXAS (Covering Katy News)—As Royal ISD begins the 2024-2025 school year, construction continues on an elementary school that will open a year from now in the Sunterra subdivision at 1254 Bartlett Road. A groundbreaking ceremony was held over the summer for the 110,000-square-foot facility, which will have a capacity of 800 students.

“Royal ISD's mission is "investing in our tomorrow," said Superintendent Rick Kershner. "Our schools are an integral part of the Falcon community, and we are excited about welcoming our new learners while continuing to pursue excellence for our current students. This is an amazing time to be in the Falcon family, and I cannot wait to see where the future takes our district.”

The school’s location on the eastern edge of the district reflects the district’s growth. Kershner noted the district had an enrollment of 2,816 students as of Friday, 52 more than last year.

“It’s exciting because it’s the first sign of growth for Royal ISD outside just the normal hub of our campuses,” Royal ISD Superintendent Rick Kershner said. “And it's going to be the first of many as we continue to visit with developers and home builders. You know the homes are coming to the district.”

Kershner added that another five or six subdivisions are planned for Waller County, and he was scheduled to meet with another developer Tuesday to learn that developer’s construction timelines.

Nominations for naming the school will open later this month.

The school is being funded by a $138 million voter-approved bond package. In addition to the new elementary school, the package covers safety and security measures, renovations and remodeling, upgrades to existing facilities, and improvements to the district’s technology infrastructure.

One project involved renovating the district’s transportation and expo center, and the road will be called Falcon Way, according to Kershner.