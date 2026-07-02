Royal HS groundbreaking 1.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

Groundbreaking for the new Royal High School

Royal ISD breaks ground on new high school

by

Waller

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (Covering Katy News)—Royal ISD officials broke ground Monday on a new high school that is expected to open for the 2028-29 school year.

District voters last November approved a $350.6 million bond, by a 55%-45% margin, to fund construction of the school, which will be able to accommodate up to 3,000 students.

District officials said Royal ISD is projected to have between 9,000 and 11,000 students over the next five to seven years.

.

×

1 of 4

Royal HS groundbreaking band.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

Members of the Royal ISD band

×

2 of 4

Royal HS groundbreaking crowd 2.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

Guests at the Royal High School groundbreaking

×

3 of 4

Royal HS groundbreaking Pape.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

Royal ISD Superintendent Dr. Megan C. Pape

×

4 of 4

Royal HS groundbreaking Vahalik and Woods.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

Royal ISD trustees Cori Vahalik and Melissa Woods