Royal ISD breaks ground on new high school

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (Covering Katy News)—Royal ISD officials broke ground Monday on a new high school that is expected to open for the 2028-29 school year.

District voters last November approved a $350.6 million bond, by a 55%-45% margin, to fund construction of the school, which will be able to accommodate up to 3,000 students.

District officials said Royal ISD is projected to have between 9,000 and 11,000 students over the next five to seven years.

.