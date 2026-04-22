Royal ISD asks voters to approve $68-72M bond for new football stadium, track

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (Covering Katy News)—Royal ISD is asking voters to consider a bond package that if approved will fund the construction of a new football stadium and track to replace the current facility.

The cost would run between $68 million and $72 million, depending on design, market conditions and construction timing, officials said. If built, the stadium would be near the site of the new Royal High School on FM 362, south of FM 529 and north of the future Morton Road.

The stadium's multi-use design is intended to support fine arts and other school events in addition to football and track, the school district says. The 7,500-seat stadium would include concessions, lighting, parking and a press box.

The bond funds may only be used for capital projects and cannot be used for operating expenses such as salaries, utilities, or instructional programming.

"If approved, the proposed bond is estimated to increase the tax rate by approximately $0.0165 per $100 of taxable value. For a home valued at $250,000 after exemptions, this represents an estimated increase of approximately $1.44 per month," the district say on its website.

Repair work needed for current, but aging, Falcon Stadium

Officials said the current Falcon Stadium, at 33449 Royal Road in Brookshire, has been in use for over 60 years. It sits next to the current Royal High School campus.

A district spokesperson said Royal ISD recently engaged a consultant to assess the stadium and make recommendations involving safety and deferred maintenance. The spokesperson said the report identified areas such as corrosion, cracking, section loss, and guardrail concerns. The report also called for recommendations to repair portions of the bleacher structure.

Bond issue for athletics the third since 2023

Voters have rejected bond issues aimed at improving the district's athletic facilities twice in recent years. In May 2025, voters rejected a $9.5 million bond for stadium renovations and improvements. In that same election, voters approved two other bonds. One, for about $351 million, was for the construction, acquisition and equipment for new school buildings and related facilities. The other bond, for $6 million, was for acquiring the land for future school facilities.

In May 2023, voters rejected a $6.4 million bond that would have renovated Falcon Stadium and brought it up to current standards. In that same election, voters approved a $138 million bond for safety, security, new construction, renovations and technology infrastructure.

District has grown 17% since first day of school last August

Voters have been considering these bonds as more people move to Brookshire and the student population continues to grow. Officials expect the district to have an enrollment of between 9,000 and 11,000 students over the next five to seven years. The district spokesperson said Royal ISD had an enrollment of 3,219 students, an increase of 509 students, or 17 percent, from 2,710 students on the first day of school last August.

The new Royal High School campus is expected to open for the 2028-29 school year. Meanwhile, Royal Prairie Elementary, the district's newest campus, opened last August.

Early voting is April 20-28. Election Day is May 2.