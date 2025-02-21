Royal ISD Artists Shine at Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Student Art Competition

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Royal High School students have set two records at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo art auction, school officials said.

Kimberly Pedraza became the first Royal Independent School District student to win multiple auctions and the first to earn Reserve Champion in the Monochromatic category. Classmate Eric Hernandez placed sixth in the same category.

"I am so proud of these two and every Royal ISD student who competed this year," said Steven Crawley, Royal High School art teacher.

The district submitted 16 monochromatic pieces to this year's auction.

Royal ISD winners included:

Royal High School

Eric Hernandez, 11 th grade, “Honor Before the Ride,” Monochromatic Drawing, Best of Show

Kimberly Pedraza, 12th grade, "Rodeo Fans," Monochromatic Drawing, Gold Medal

Dannah Garcia, 9th grade, "Black Calf Wrangling," Monochromatic Drawing, Gold Medal

Alicia Sepulveda, 11th grade, "Ready Set Rope!" Monochromatic Drawing, Special Merit

Sara Melenaez, 12th grade, "Stall Talk," Colored Drawing, Special Merit

Royal Junior High School

Abigail Flores, 7 th grade, “Prickly Pear in Bloom,” Junior High, Best of Show

Vanessa Dominguez, 8th grade, "Sunflower Kiss," Junior High, Gold Medal

Royal Elementary School

Sophia Hood, 5th grade, “Cowboy Hat de la Cactus,” Best of Show

Royal STEM Academy