Royal ISD Opens Nominations for New Brookshire Elementary School Name

BROOKSHIRE, TX (Covering Katy News) — Royal ISD is accepting nominations for naming its new elementary school under construction.

The 110,000-square-foot facility will accommodate up to 800 students and is scheduled to open in August 2025. Groundbreaking took place last summer.

The school will be at 7650 Bartlett Road. The address changed from 1564 Bartlett Road, but the location on the eastern side of the district remains the same. District spokesperson Christi Ginn said Monday that the address was changed to accommodate 911 services in the area.

The nomination form requests nominees be in one of three categories:

Persons who have served the district or community, especially in service to children

Local, state or national heroic figures

Local, state or national geographic area

The form asks those submitting nominations to provide impact and historical significance statements to support their nominations.

The Royal ISD Board of Trustees will make the final selection on naming the school, though it reserves the right to not select a name. After selection, the district plans to hold a dedication ceremony.

The district had received 16 nominations as of Monday morning, and more nominations are welcome, Ginn said.

This will be the district's second elementary school. Construction is funded by a $138 million voter-approved bond package, which also includes safety and security enhancements, renovations, remodeling, upgrades to existing facilities and improvements to the district's technology infrastructure.

"The construction was exciting because the campus would be the first sign of growth for Royal ISD outside its normal hub of its campuses," Superintendent Rick Kershner said in an interview following the groundbreaking. "It would be the first of many as the district continues to visit with developers and home builders."

The deadline for nominations is 4 p.m. Nov. 27. For more information about nomination criteria, visit the district website. Ginn said the deadline on the website was being updated to reflect the correct Nov. 27 deadline.