Screenshot 2024-11-08 at 7.38.45 AM.png

Royal ISD

Kimberly Pedraza and Eleanor Recinos competed in the News Writing category

Royal High School students compete at Waller Boo-vitational

by

BROOKSHIRE (Covering Katy News) — Royal High School's UIL Academics Team participated in its first invitational of the year on Nov. 2, competing in the Waller Boo-vitational at Waller High School alongside over 25 other schools, primarily from Class 5A and 6A.

All schools competed together, with placements awarded from first through 10th place. As a holiday-themed event, some students attended in costume, and seniors Kimberly Pedraza and Eleanor Recinos won the costume contest.

Students competing included:

Ready Writing

  • Eleanor Recinos
  • Seidy Sosa

Current Issues & Events

  • Josue Arciga
  • Number Sense
  • Quin Boak
  • Alejandro Rodriguez

Calculator Applications

  • Cristian Sosa, 7th place
  • Alex Castillo
  • Armando Cruz
  • Destiny Gaston
  • Jade Lopez
  • Alejandro Rodriguez

Prose

  • Consuelo Aguinaga
  • Camila Escobar
  • Eliana Nunez

Computer Science

  • Alex Castillo
  • Alejandro Rodriguez
  • Cristian Sosa

Copy Editing

  • Sophie Gomez, 9th place
  • Jareli Cazares

News Writing

  • Kimberly Pedraza
  • Eleanor Recinos

Science

  • Josue Arciga
  • Jareli Cazares
  • Camila Escobar
  • Sophie Gomez

Accounting

  • Paola Gonzalez
  • Seidy Sosa
  • Destiny Gaston

Story Telling

  • Quin Boak

Spelling & Vocabulary

  • Sophie Gomez, 6th overall
  • Quin Boak

Editorial Writing

  • Eleanor Recinos, 5th overall

Social Studies

  • Sophie Gomez
  • Paola Gonzalez

Mathematics

  • Cristian Sosa, 8th place
  • Jareli Cazares
  • Armando Cruz
  • Jade Lopez
  • Seidy Sosa

Literary Criticism

  • Eleanor Recinos, 9th place
  • Camila Escobar
  • Eliana Nunez
  • Kimberly Pedraza

The team’s next competition will be Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Third Annual Math and Science Navarro Invitational.