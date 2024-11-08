Royal High School students compete at Waller Boo-vitational

BROOKSHIRE (Covering Katy News) — Royal High School's UIL Academics Team participated in its first invitational of the year on Nov. 2, competing in the Waller Boo-vitational at Waller High School alongside over 25 other schools, primarily from Class 5A and 6A.

All schools competed together, with placements awarded from first through 10th place. As a holiday-themed event, some students attended in costume, and seniors Kimberly Pedraza and Eleanor Recinos won the costume contest.

Students competing included:

Ready Writing

Eleanor Recinos

Seidy Sosa

Current Issues & Events

Josue Arciga

Number Sense

Quin Boak

Alejandro Rodriguez

Calculator Applications

Cristian Sosa, 7th place

Alex Castillo

Armando Cruz

Destiny Gaston

Jade Lopez

Alejandro Rodriguez

Prose

Consuelo Aguinaga

Camila Escobar

Eliana Nunez

Computer Science

Alex Castillo

Alejandro Rodriguez

Cristian Sosa

Copy Editing

Sophie Gomez, 9th place

Jareli Cazares

News Writing

Kimberly Pedraza

Eleanor Recinos

Science

Josue Arciga

Jareli Cazares

Camila Escobar

Sophie Gomez

Accounting

Paola Gonzalez

Seidy Sosa

Destiny Gaston

Story Telling

Quin Boak

Spelling & Vocabulary

Sophie Gomez, 6th overall

Quin Boak

Editorial Writing

Eleanor Recinos, 5th overall

Social Studies

Sophie Gomez

Paola Gonzalez

Mathematics

Cristian Sosa, 8th place

Jareli Cazares

Armando Cruz

Jade Lopez

Seidy Sosa

Literary Criticism

Eleanor Recinos, 9th place

Camila Escobar

Eliana Nunez

Kimberly Pedraza

The team’s next competition will be Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Third Annual Math and Science Navarro Invitational.