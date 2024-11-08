Royal High School students compete at Waller Boo-vitational

BROOKSHIRE (Covering Katy News) — Royal High School's UIL Academics Team participated in its first invitational of the year on Nov. 2, competing in the Waller Boo-vitational at Waller High School alongside over 25 other schools, primarily from Class 5A and 6A.
All schools competed together, with placements awarded from first through 10th place. As a holiday-themed event, some students attended in costume, and seniors Kimberly Pedraza and Eleanor Recinos won the costume contest.
Students competing included:
Ready Writing
- Eleanor Recinos
- Seidy Sosa
Current Issues & Events
- Josue Arciga
- Number Sense
- Quin Boak
- Alejandro Rodriguez
Calculator Applications
- Cristian Sosa, 7th place
- Alex Castillo
- Armando Cruz
- Destiny Gaston
- Jade Lopez
- Alejandro Rodriguez
Prose
- Consuelo Aguinaga
- Camila Escobar
- Eliana Nunez
Computer Science
- Alex Castillo
- Alejandro Rodriguez
- Cristian Sosa
Copy Editing
- Sophie Gomez, 9th place
- Jareli Cazares
News Writing
- Kimberly Pedraza
- Eleanor Recinos
Science
- Josue Arciga
- Jareli Cazares
- Camila Escobar
- Sophie Gomez
Accounting
- Paola Gonzalez
- Seidy Sosa
- Destiny Gaston
Story Telling
- Quin Boak
Spelling & Vocabulary
- Sophie Gomez, 6th overall
- Quin Boak
Editorial Writing
- Eleanor Recinos, 5th overall
Social Studies
- Sophie Gomez
- Paola Gonzalez
Mathematics
- Cristian Sosa, 8th place
- Jareli Cazares
- Armando Cruz
- Jade Lopez
- Seidy Sosa
Literary Criticism
- Eleanor Recinos, 9th place
- Camila Escobar
- Eliana Nunez
- Kimberly Pedraza
The team’s next competition will be Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Third Annual Math and Science Navarro Invitational.