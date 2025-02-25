Royal High School musicians shine at Region 27 Competition

BROOKSHIRE (Covering Katy News)—Royal ISD is celebrating the achievements of the Royal High School musicians who participated in the Region 27 Solo and Ensemble Competition held Feb. 22 at Langham Creek High School.

The following six students will compete at the state level:

Brass Quintet – Advancing to State:

Christian Solorio

Oliver Vince

Devin Ruley

Justin Segura

Edwin Majano

Other honors include:

Euphonium Solo – Advancing to State:

Damian Ramirez

Additional Superior Ratings

Joseph Turner

Lindsey Moreno

Eduardo Acosta

Katelyn Turner also received an excellent rating, demonstrating exceptional musicality and performance.