Royal ISD musicians 022425.jpg

Royal ISD

Musicians from Royal High School participated in the Region 27 Solo and Ensemble Competition.

Royal High School musicians shine at Region 27 Competition

by

BROOKSHIRE (Covering Katy News)—Royal ISD is celebrating the achievements of the Royal High School musicians who participated in the Region 27 Solo and Ensemble Competition held Feb. 22 at Langham Creek High School.

The following six students will compete at the state level:

Brass Quintet – Advancing to State:

  • Christian Solorio
  • Oliver Vince
  • Devin Ruley
  • Justin Segura
  • Edwin Majano

Other honors include:

Euphonium Solo – Advancing to State:

  • Damian Ramirez

Additional Superior Ratings

  • Joseph Turner
  • Lindsey Moreno
  • Eduardo Acosta

Katelyn Turner also received an excellent rating, demonstrating exceptional musicality and performance.