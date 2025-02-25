Royal High School musicians shine at Region 27 Competition

BROOKSHIRE (Covering Katy News)—Royal ISD is celebrating the achievements of the Royal High School musicians who participated in the Region 27 Solo and Ensemble Competition held Feb. 22 at Langham Creek High School.
The following six students will compete at the state level:
Brass Quintet – Advancing to State:
- Christian Solorio
- Oliver Vince
- Devin Ruley
- Justin Segura
- Edwin Majano
Other honors include:
Euphonium Solo – Advancing to State:
- Damian Ramirez
Additional Superior Ratings
- Joseph Turner
- Lindsey Moreno
- Eduardo Acosta
Katelyn Turner also received an excellent rating, demonstrating exceptional musicality and performance.