Royal Christian Guzman 051326.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

Royal boys' soccer coach Christian Guzman speaks at the letter of intent signing ceremonies.

Four Royal High School Soccer Players Sign to play in college

Scholarship offers come after reaching the Class 4A soccer state finals

by

Waller

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (Covering Katy News)—Four Royal High School soccer players have signed letters of intent to play college soccer.

Guillermo Lopez will play at the University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain. Jacob Perez and Angel Diaz will play at Hill College. Bryan Salazar will play at Southern Christian University.

The signings follow an exciting season for coach Christian Guzman and the Falcons, a season in which they reached the 2026 UIL Class 4A Division II state championship game, falling to Bridgeport in overtime. Guzman is a 2013 Royal ISD graduate.

See Sherrel Rogers' photos below.

×

1 of 4

Royal Bryan Salazar.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

Bryan Salazar signed a letter of intent with Southern Christian College.

×

2 of 4

Royal Angel Diaz.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

Angel Diaz signed a letter of intent to play soccer at Hill College.

×

3 of 4

Royal Jacob Perez 051326.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

Jacob Perez signed a letter of intent to play soccer at Hill College.

×

4 of 4

Royal Guillermo Lopez 051326.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

Guillermo Lopez signed a letter of intent to play soccer at the University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain.