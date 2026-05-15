Four Royal High School Soccer Players Sign to play in college

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (Covering Katy News)—Four Royal High School soccer players have signed letters of intent to play college soccer.

Guillermo Lopez will play at the University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain. Jacob Perez and Angel Diaz will play at Hill College. Bryan Salazar will play at Southern Christian University.

The signings follow an exciting season for coach Christian Guzman and the Falcons, a season in which they reached the 2026 UIL Class 4A Division II state championship game, falling to Bridgeport in overtime. Guzman is a 2013 Royal ISD graduate.

See Sherrel Rogers' photos below.