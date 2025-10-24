PepsiCo, Frito-Lay Bringing Distribution Center to Waller County, near Katy

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (Covering Katy News) — PepsiCo and Frito-Lay are bringing a massive 1 million-square-foot distribution facility to the Katy area and are already hiring for positions at the new operation.

The beverage and snack food company is opening its first-of-its-kind facility on Kingsland Boulevard at Jordan Ranch Road in Brookshire.

Jobs Available at First-of-Its-Kind Distribution Center

The warehouse will combine Pepsi beverages, Frito-Lay snacks and Quaker products under one roof for the first time, according to job listings on ZipRecruiter.

"Join PepsiCo in a game-changing role as the Inventory Control Specialist for our first-ever 1NA Mixing Center, a pioneering facility integrating PBNA, Quaker, and Frito-Lay products into a single, streamlined distribution system," one job posting stated.

The 1NA designation stands for "One North America" and represents a new approach to getting Pepsi products to stores. Instead of separate deliveries for sodas, chips and Quaker oatmeal, the company will combine them into single shipments from this facility.

Facility Could Bring Hundreds of Jobs to Katy Area

The facility, located at 31270 Kingsland Blvd. in Brookshire, could bring hundreds of jobs to the area. A similar-sized PepsiCo facility in Denver employs about 500 people, though that location is a manufacturing plant rather than a distribution center.

PepsiCo reportedly leased the building from Dallas-based developer Hunt Southwest. The warehouse was built in 2023 and is now being outfitted with office space. According to a filing with the the state of Texas, $5.3 million is being spent to outfit the property for PepsiCo.

Amazon, Tesla Among Major Employers in Waller County

When asked by the Houston Chronicle, Waller County Judge Trey Duhon praised the project as another example of major companies choosing the area for operations.

Brookshire has attracted several large employers in recent years, including Amazon, Ross, Goya, Rooms To Go and Tesla, all of which have facilities along the Interstate 10 corridor west of Katy.

PepsiCo already has a presence in the Houston area with three warehouses totaling just under 550,000 square feet.

Frito-Lay, which is owned by PepsiCo, operates five distribution locations in the region.