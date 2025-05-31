New Waller County Villages Designed to Bring Affordable Homeownership Within Reach

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) - Maple Development is launching three new master-planned communities in Waller County designed to make homeownership more attainable for Houston area families.

"We're not just developing lots—we're creating villages for people to put down roots and feel like they belong," said Itiel Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer of Maple.

Here's what you need to know about these upcoming neighborhoods:

Serenada (West of Katy)

155 acres in Pattison, Texas

467 homes with 40-foot and 50-foot lots

Starting price of $300,000

Close to Tesla's proposed battery manufacturing facility

Builders include CastleRock Communities, Davidson Homes, and Saratoga Homes

Ground breaking summer 2025, models by summer 2026

Bellamina (Waller County)

Located off FM 362 in Waller County

248 acres with approximately 879 homes

Mix of 40-foot and 50-foot lots

Home prices starting at $300,000

Model homes expected by summer 2026

Sagebrush (Near Hempstead)

470-acre community in Waller County

Fronts FM 1488 with easy access to Highway 290

Located near the future HEB distribution center

Features 5 acres of parks, scenic trails, and peaceful ponds

Country charm with open meadows and natural surroundings

Ground breaking summer 2025, models by summer 2026

What Makes These Communities Different

Smaller

Villages range from 200-400 acres (much smaller than typical 1,000-4,000 acre developments)

Designed to create stronger neighbor connections

Lower HOA fees compared to larger developments

Amenities

Parks and walking trails in each community

Scenic ponds for relaxation

Pickleball courts and fire pits (Serenada)

Open-air pavilions for community gatherings

Locations

Close to major employment centers

Easy access to Downtown Houston and Texas Medical Center

Near major highways for convenient commuting

Proximity to new job-creating facilities like HEB distribution and Tesla manufacturing

"Aldeana, Azalea, Bellamina, Sagebrush and Serenada will bring attainably priced homes to people near their places of work, yet still within easy access to major hubs such as Downtown Houston and the Texas Medical Center," said Russel Walker, Maple's Head of Development. "We are building communities, both literally and figuratively, to give homeowners a sense of belonging and well-being."

The Bigger Picture

These three villages join two previously announced communities (Azalea and Aldeana) as part of Maple's larger expansion that will eventually create 11 master-planned villages across 3,000 acres in the Greater Houston area. Combined, these developments will provide nearly 9,000 lots for affordable homes, addressing the region's growing need for attainable housing options.

Maple's approach also benefits homebuilders by curating a select group of builders for each community rather than relying on overcrowded builder mixes. This creates stronger long-term value, supports healthier economic margins, and results in more competitive pricing for homebuyers.

About Maple Development

Maple Development Group is a Houston-based real estate firm established in 2018, dedicated to addressing the evolving needs of today's homebuyers. The company focuses on creating thoughtfully planned communities that are attainably priced and designed to avoid cookie-cutter approaches, with careful attention to streetscapes, roads, and amenities that enhance the end-user experience.