New Waller County Villages Designed to Bring Affordable Homeownership Within Reach

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) - Maple Development is launching three new master-planned communities in Waller County designed to make homeownership more attainable for Houston area families.
"We're not just developing lots—we're creating villages for people to put down roots and feel like they belong," said Itiel Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer of Maple.
Here's what you need to know about these upcoming neighborhoods:
Serenada (West of Katy)
- 155 acres in Pattison, Texas
- 467 homes with 40-foot and 50-foot lots
- Starting price of $300,000
- Close to Tesla's proposed battery manufacturing facility
- Builders include CastleRock Communities, Davidson Homes, and Saratoga Homes
- Ground breaking summer 2025, models by summer 2026
Bellamina (Waller County)
- Located off FM 362 in Waller County
- 248 acres with approximately 879 homes
- Mix of 40-foot and 50-foot lots
- Home prices starting at $300,000
- Model homes expected by summer 2026
Sagebrush (Near Hempstead)
- 470-acre community in Waller County
- Fronts FM 1488 with easy access to Highway 290
- Located near the future HEB distribution center
- Features 5 acres of parks, scenic trails, and peaceful ponds
- Country charm with open meadows and natural surroundings
- Ground breaking summer 2025, models by summer 2026
What Makes These Communities Different
Smaller
- Villages range from 200-400 acres (much smaller than typical 1,000-4,000 acre developments)
- Designed to create stronger neighbor connections
- Lower HOA fees compared to larger developments
Amenities
- Parks and walking trails in each community
- Scenic ponds for relaxation
- Pickleball courts and fire pits (Serenada)
- Open-air pavilions for community gatherings
Locations
- Close to major employment centers
- Easy access to Downtown Houston and Texas Medical Center
- Near major highways for convenient commuting
- Proximity to new job-creating facilities like HEB distribution and Tesla manufacturing
"Aldeana, Azalea, Bellamina, Sagebrush and Serenada will bring attainably priced homes to people near their places of work, yet still within easy access to major hubs such as Downtown Houston and the Texas Medical Center," said Russel Walker, Maple's Head of Development. "We are building communities, both literally and figuratively, to give homeowners a sense of belonging and well-being."
The Bigger Picture
These three villages join two previously announced communities (Azalea and Aldeana) as part of Maple's larger expansion that will eventually create 11 master-planned villages across 3,000 acres in the Greater Houston area. Combined, these developments will provide nearly 9,000 lots for affordable homes, addressing the region's growing need for attainable housing options.
Maple's approach also benefits homebuilders by curating a select group of builders for each community rather than relying on overcrowded builder mixes. This creates stronger long-term value, supports healthier economic margins, and results in more competitive pricing for homebuyers.
About Maple Development
Maple Development Group is a Houston-based real estate firm established in 2018, dedicated to addressing the evolving needs of today's homebuyers. The company focuses on creating thoughtfully planned communities that are attainably priced and designed to avoid cookie-cutter approaches, with careful attention to streetscapes, roads, and amenities that enhance the end-user experience.