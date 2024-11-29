Azalea: A New Master-Planned Community West of Katy in Waller County

PATTISON, Texas — Maple Development Group recently broke ground on Azalea, a master-planned community located near Katy in Waller County.

The 250-acre community includes 847 lots ranging from 4,800 to 6,000 square feet. Homes will be built by HistoryMaker Homes, Ashton Woods and Brightland Homes, with prices starting in the $300,000s.

Planned amenities include a community pool, pavilion and walking trails.

"We are working to redefine the land development process by focusing on the community and designing spaces that put the residents first," said Itiel Kaplan, managing partner and CEO of Maple Development Group. "We are excited to deliver this exceptional living experience."

Maple Development likely hopes the name Azalea will evoke the elegance, natural beauty and Southern charm associated with the beloved flowering shrubs, suggesting a neighborhood that blends gracefully with its natural surroundings and blooms with community life, much like the way azaleas transform landscapes with their vibrant spring displays.

The small community of Pattison is in the southern part of Waller County. The community of approximately 500 residents spans just 3.2 square miles.