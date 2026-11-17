WALLER COUNTY, Texas (CoveringKaty.com) — Business investments totaling nearly $89 million could help Waller County pay for roads, law enforcement and other services needed to keep pace with its growing population without relying as heavily on residential property taxpayers.

Waller County commissioners will consider property tax incentives Wednesday, Nov. 18, tied to four business projects, including an expansion by an established steel manufacturer, two international companies occupying industrial facilities and a proposed aircraft hangar at Houston Executive Airport.

Together, the projects represent at least $88.97 million in investment. That includes $14 million in industrial buildings already constructed and $74.97 million in additional planned construction, equipment and other business property.

Some of the investments have already been announced or are underway. The commissioners' decisions would determine whether the projects receive temporary reductions in county property taxes.

The tax breaks would give businesses time to establish or expand their operations before paying full county property taxes on qualifying property. Once the incentives expire, those investments could provide a continuing source of revenue to help pay for roads, law enforcement and other county services.

Race Rock expansion includes $68.5 million project

The largest proposal involves $68.5 million in construction and manufacturing equipment associated with Race Rock's expansion near Brookshire.

The company already operates in Waller County and is expanding its manufacturing capacity to produce steel poles and other structures used by electric utilities and the power industry.

Race Rock Infrastructure Holdco LLC plans to construct a 460,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at an estimated cost of at least $37.5 million. Orizon Industries LLC would lease the property and install another $31 million in manufacturing equipment.

The project is part of Race Rock's previously announced expansion, not a separate $68.5 million development.

Vince Yokom, executive director of the Waller County Economic Development Partnership, confirmed that Race Rock's total capital investment in the expansion is approximately $100 million.

Covering Katy previously reported on the expansion following an October groundbreaking. At the time, the company reported employing more than 250 people in Waller County and expected the expansion to create more than 200 additional jobs.

The $68.5 million proposal before commissioners represents a portion of that larger investment.

The proposed facility would be located west of FM 362, east of Adams Flat Road and south of Wilson Road.

Commissioners must first hold a public hearing and establish a reinvestment zone covering approximately 54 acres before approving the proposed tax agreement.

Two international companies expanding Twinwood's industrial presence

Two other projects involve international companies establishing operations in the Twinwood industrial development along Interstate 10 near Brookshire.

Vestas-American Wind Technology Inc. and Niedax MonoSystems Inc. are occupying two previously constructed industrial buildings valued at a combined $14 million. The companies plan to invest another $4.8 million in equipment and other business property.

That brings the combined value of the two projects to $18.8 million, although the building construction costs represent investment already made.

Together, the operations are expected to support approximately 90 jobs initially, according to Yokom.

"Vestas and Niedax are two of the latest international companies that have taken advantage of our spec abatement program," Yokom said. "They will be locating in Twinwood, one of our top industrial developments along the Interstate 10 industrial corridor."

The county's program encourages speculative, or "spec," development — constructing warehouses and industrial buildings before a tenant or buyer has been secured. Developers build the facilities betting that manufacturers, distributors or other businesses will eventually lease or purchase them.

Tesla is one example. Stream Realty Partners developed industrial space at Empire West Business Park in Brookshire before securing Tesla as a tenant. The electric vehicle and battery manufacturer uses its Brookshire facilities for its Megapack battery operation.

Having buildings ready for occupancy can help Waller County attract companies that want to establish operations without waiting for new construction.

Vestas to distribute wind turbine parts

× Expand Vestas A wind turbine manufactured by Vestas.

Vestas, an international wind turbine manufacturer, has already been announced as a tenant at Twinwood.

Covering Katy reported on Vestas' arrival in August.

The company's distribution operation is associated with a 181,000-square-foot industrial building constructed at an estimated cost of $9 million. Vestas plans to invest another $2.8 million in equipment and other business property used to store and distribute replacement parts for wind turbines.

Yokom said the operation is expected to support approximately 50 jobs during its first year and could eventually grow to more than 150. The workers would be employed by another company hired to operate the warehouse.

According to Yokom, the proposed agreement would eliminate county property taxes on the qualifying building value for two years, followed by a 75% reduction for three years.

After the incentive period, the full taxable building value would generally become subject to county property taxes.

Niedax to manufacture electrical equipment

Niedax MonoSystems plans to occupy a 91,000-square-foot building constructed at an estimated cost of $5 million.

The company plans to invest another $2 million in equipment used to manufacture systems that hold, organize and protect electrical cables in factories, commercial buildings, energy facilities and other large projects.

Yokom said Niedax expects to create approximately 40 jobs by the end of 2027.

Under the proposed agreement described by Yokom, qualifying property would receive a 100% county property tax break for 2027, 2028 and 2029.

Both Twinwood buildings are owned by Twinwood Industrial Owner LLC.

Commissioners will consider amendments to existing tax agreements signed in June 2023 to add Vestas and Niedax as tenants and tax abatement applicants, extend the agreements and require additional investment.

$1.67 million aircraft hangar proposed

× Expand Houston Executive Airport The Houston Executive Airport in Waller County near Katy.

Houston Executive Airport, located between Katy and Brookshire, could gain another aircraft hangar under a proposal commissioners will consider Wednesday.

WCF LLC, which owns the airport, plans to construct a 13,000-square-foot hangar at an estimated cost of at least $1.67 million.

Commissioners will consider establishing a reinvestment zone covering approximately 1,290 acres at the airport before voting on a proposed property tax agreement.

The agenda does not identify who would use the new hangar or whether the project would create jobs.

How the investments could benefit taxpayers

Waller County's growing population increases demand for roads, law enforcement and other public services. Commercial and industrial development can help the county meet those costs by adding more taxable business property.

The proposed tax incentives are intended to encourage that investment, but they also involve a financial trade-off.

During the incentive periods, the county would collect less property tax on qualifying buildings and other business property. Once the breaks expire, that property would generally become fully taxable.

The nearly $89 million in combined investment does not mean the county will immediately add that amount to its taxable property values. The figure includes previously completed construction, and the actual taxable value will depend on appraisals, exemptions, depreciation and the terms of the agreements.

The projects will help broaden Waller County's tax base and contribute toward the growing costs of county services and infrastructure. They would not eliminate those costs or guarantee lower property tax bills for homeowners.

Commissioners will consider the proposals during their regular meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the Waller County Courthouse, 836 Austin St. in Hempstead.

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