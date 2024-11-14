New amenity space unveiled at Bluestem Community in Waller County

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Signorelli Company, a Woodland's based real estate developer, has announced plans for a new amenity space at Bluestem, a 356-acre master-planned community in Waller County designed to include more than 1,300 homes. Construction on the new amenities is set to begin in spring 2025, with completion anticipated by fall 2025.

Located near FM 362 and FM 529, northwest of Katy, Bluestem will feature a variety of recreational spaces, including a playground, pickleball and multi-purpose courts, an artificial turf area, and a covered pavilion. A central plaza with shaded picnic tables is planned to provide residents with a relaxing space for gatherings. Miles of scenic walking trails will weave throughout the area, creating opportunities for exercise and community connection.

“Our focus is on creating versatile community areas where residents can enjoy a variety of activities, such as a jog or nature walk, playing catch with their kids, or connecting with friends,” said Jeff Dewese, senior vice president of land division for The Signorelli Company. “Our approach to amenity spaces embodies what residents tell us they want from their communities – a welcoming atmosphere, activities that promote a vibrant, healthy lifestyle for everyone to enjoy – all while keeping HOA costs affordable.”

× 1 of 6 Expand Bluestem Homeowners at Bluestem will enjoy popular recreational options that include a playground, pickleball court, multi-purpose court, artificial turf area, covered pavilion, and walking trails. × 2 of 6 Expand Bluestem Homeowners at Bluestem will enjoy popular recreational options that include a playground, pickleball court, multi-purpose court, artificial turf area, covered pavilion, and walking trails. × 3 of 6 Expand Bluestem Homeowners at Bluestem will enjoy popular recreational options that include a playground, pickleball court, multi-purpose court, artificial turf area, covered pavilion, and walking trails. × 4 of 6 Expand Bluestem Homeowners at Bluestem will enjoy popular recreational options that include a playground, pickleball court, multi-purpose court, artificial turf area, covered pavilion, and walking trails. × 5 of 6 Expand Bluestem Homeowners at Bluestem will enjoy popular recreational options that include a playground, pickleball court, multi-purpose court, artificial turf area, covered pavilion, and walking trails. × 6 of 6 Expand Bluestem Homeowners at Bluestem will enjoy popular recreational options that include a playground, pickleball court, multi-purpose court, artificial turf area, covered pavilion, and walking trails. Prev Next

Named for local prairie grasses, Bluestem is less than an hour from downtown Houston, with convenient access to the Grand Parkway, Interstate 10, and Highway 90. The community includes preserved green spaces with miles of sidewalks connecting pocket parks every quarter mile, supporting The Signorelli Company’s commitment to green development.

Home sales have started at Bluestem, with floor plans offered by CastleRock Communities, First America Homes, and Legend Homes, with prices starting in the mid-$200,000s. Bluestem is zoned to the Royal Independent School District, which offers an Early College High School program allowing students to graduate with an associate degree.

The Signorelli Company, known for developing communities across Greater Houston’s nine-county region, has other major projects underway, including Austin Point, a 4,700-acre development in Fort Bend County, with home sales slated to begin in spring 2025.