Multi-propane tank explosion in Brookshire forces road closures

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (Covering Katy News)—Firefighters responded to an explosion at a propane production facility in Waller County on Wednesday afternoon. One person was injured and 14 others escaped the explosion. The injured person is epected to be ok.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. at the RapidXchange production facility on FM 529 in Brookshire, approximately 10 miles north of Interstate 10. Smoke could be seen for miles.

Parts of both FM 2855 and FM 529 were closed following the explosion Wednesday afternoon.

The incident began during a propane transfer from one bottle to another. When firefighters arrived, propane tanks were exploding in rapid succession.

By 3:30 p.m., the Waller County Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire was under control, and a grass fire surrounding the facility had been fully contained.

Video from KHOU 11 showed extensive damage, with hundreds of propane tanks burning and grass fires spreading to approximately 30 acres. Windy, dry conditions complicated efforts to control the flames.

Authorities said air quality in the area remained safe, and no evacuation orders were issued.