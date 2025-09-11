Memorial Hermann expands footprint with major land purchase in growing Waller County

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Memorial Hermann Health System has purchased more than 40 acres in the rapidly developing Beacon Hill community, positioning the healthcare giant for future expansion in one of Texas' fastest-growing counties.

The health system acquired 40.3 acres within Wolff Companies' 587-acre development along U.S. 290 in Waller on July 28. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The land acquisition represents Memorial Hermann's commitment to serving communities experiencing unprecedented population growth in the Houston metro area's western expansion.

"The Cypress and Waller communities are experiencing significant growth, and Memorial Hermann is committed to meeting the healthcare needs of its residents," said Jerry Ashworth, senior vice president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital. "We believe that acquiring this land is a wise investment for our organization. It will allow for future growth and enable us to explore opportunities that could benefit both our stakeholders and the community."

Local officials celebrated Memorial Hermann's decision as a watershed moment for Waller's development.

"We are thrilled that Memorial Hermann purchased land for possible future development in the City of Waller," said Lynn Spencer, director of Waller Economic Development Corporation. "Access to world-class healthcare is a transformative step for our residents as our community continues to grow. This news also signals to businesses and investors that we are a city on the rise and are ready to welcome major anchor tenants to our community."

Mayor Danny Marburger described the acquisition as pivotal in Waller's evolution from a quiet county town to a dynamic business hub.

"Memorial Hermann's decision to buy land in Waller County marks an important milestone in Waller's ongoing transformation into a thriving hub for families, businesses, and institutions," said Danny Marburger, mayor of the City of Waller. "We believe that this will enhance the quality of life in our region for years to come."

Also Read: Memorial Hermann expands services in Katy

Development momentum builds

The Memorial Hermann purchase accelerates momentum for Beacon Hill. The project offers real estate for healthcare, office, industrial, retail, multifamily and hospitality uses.

"Beacon Hill is ideally positioned in the path of Houston's westward growth and offers a master-planned environment for businesses and institutions that want to be part of this region's promising future," said David S. Wolff, chairman and president of Wolff Companies. "We are proud to welcome Memorial Hermann, a name synonymous with world-class healthcare, to Beacon Hill. Their investment underscores the strength of Waller County's economy and the development momentum along the U.S. 290 corridor."

Economic transformation accelerates

Waller County's population has surged nearly 40% over the past decade to more than 66,000 residents, with projections suggesting growth to 120,000 by 2040, according to the Houston-Galveston Area Council.

Employment in Waller County has risen 15% since 2020. Recent developments include TMEIC Corp. Americas breaking ground on its second manufacturing facility, Grundfos announcing a multimillion-dollar expansion, and Tesla planning to add 1,500 manufacturing jobs at its planned megapack battery storage facility in Brookshire.

Along the U.S. 290 corridor, Daikin will grow to employ more than 10,000 in the next year and Grainger will open its new facility in 2026, employing 400. Waller County's commercial tax base has expanded 25% over the past five years.

Housing market booms

More than 21,000 new housing units are planned for the Waller ISD area by 2028. According to the Houston Association of Realtors, Brookshire, Waller and Hockley ranked among the top 10 Houston-area communities for sales increases in 2024 — rising 144.7%, 49.3% and 43.2%, respectively.

In Beacon Hill, Long Lake Ltd. has completed 211 of the planned 870 homes. The community features 30 acres of green space, scenic ponds, paved walking trails and a newly completed recreation center.

The high-performing Waller ISD continues expanding to meet growing enrollment. The new Warren Ranch High School is expected to open in 2028. The district's student population is projected to nearly triple over the next decade, reaching 27,000 students.

"As Houston's growth continues to move westward, Waller has emerged as a destination for leading employers and families alike," said David Wolff. "We are proud to help shape a community that combines economic vitality with a high quality of life."