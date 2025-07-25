Maple Development Breaks Ground on 467-Home Master-Planned Community in Waller County

HOUSTON (July 22, 2025) — Maple Development broke ground on Serenada, a master-planned village in Pattison, Texas, that the Houston-based firm says will transform the landscape of Waller County.

Located west of Katy, Serenada is designed to offer affordable homeownership in one of Houston's fastest-growing areas, according to company officials.

"At Serenada, we're developing more than land — we're planting roots," said Itiel Kaplan, CEO of Maple Development. "We're creating a place where families will build lives, where neighbors become friends, and where a vibrant community will thrive."

Waller County Officials Celebrate New Housing Development

Waller County Judge Trey Duhon and Commissioner Justin Beckendorff joined Maple executives at the groundbreaking ceremony.

The 155-acre development will feature 467 homes on lots measuring 40-by-120 feet and 50-by-120 feet, with prices starting at $300,000. Planned amenities include parks, a pond, walking trails, a fire pit, pickleball courts and an open-air pavilion.

Strategic Location Near Tesla Facility and Major Employers

The community sits minutes from Interstate 10 and Katy, positioning it near Tesla's proposed Megapack battery manufacturing facility and one of H-E-B's largest distribution centers.

Unlike larger master-planned communities that span 1,000 to 4,000 acres, Serenada covers less than 200 acres, which Maple says creates stronger community connections and easier access to amenities.

"Waller County is one of the fastest growing counties in the state of Texas," Duhon said. "It continues to be one of the best places to live, work and play because of partners like Maple that build first class developments."

Three Major Homebuilders Selected for Serenada Project

CastleRock Communities, Davidson Homes and Saratoga Homes will build homes in Serenada. Model homes and amenities are expected to be completed by summer 2026.

Serenada joins Maple Development's growing portfolio of Waller County communities, including Azalea, Sagebrush and Bellamina, all in various stages of development.

Maple Development, established in 2018, focuses on affordable master-planned villages. The company is currently developing 11 communities with 15 regional homebuilders.