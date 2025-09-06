Maple Development to break ground on 248-Acre Master-Planned Community in Waller

WALLER, Texas (Covering Katy) — Houston-based Maple Development will break ground Wednesday on Bellamina, a 248-acre master-planned village that will bring 906 homes to Waller County.

The groundbreaking ceremony on Sept. 10, 2025, will be held at 32268 Hoover Lane in the city of Waller, with CEO Itiel Kaplan and the development team participating.

Bellamina will feature homes on 40-foot by 120-foot and 50-foot by 120-foot lots, with prices starting in the low $300,000s. Model homes are expected to open in fall or winter 2026. Bellamina is one of three new master-planned communities being launched by Maple, designed to make homeownership more attainable for Houston area families.

"We're not just developing lots—we're creating villages for people to put down roots and feel like they belong," said Itiel Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer of Maple.

Bellamina will include pocket parks, a community pool, an amenity center, two pickleball courts, a playground and walking trails. The community is located on FM 362 near Houston Premium Outlets, Bridgeland Town Center and Houston Oaks Country Club.

× Expand Maple A map of Bellamina.

Nearby attractions include Dewberry Farm, Oil Ranch, Zube Park, the Waller County Aviation Museum and the John Fairey Garden Conservation Foundation. An H-E-B and Buc-ee's on Highway 290 provide shopping options for residents.

Maple Development, founded in 2018, focuses on creating affordable, thoughtfully designed communities. The privately held real estate firm currently has 11 communities in development with 15 regional home builders participating.

The company specializes in smaller-scale master-planned villages designed to foster community connections, differentiating itself from large-scale developments through more intimate and manageable community design.