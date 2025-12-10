Katy's Brian Cantrell runs for Waller County Precinct 4 Commissioner against Katy City Council member Dan Smith

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — Waller County Fire Marshal Brian Cantrell is running for Precinct 4 Commissioner, setting up a Republican primary contest with Katy City Council member Dan Smith, who is term-limited and cannot seek reelection to the council. Both men are Katy residents and they both live in the Cane Island neighborhood.

Read about Dan Smith here.

The Waller County Precinct 4 Commissioner seat is open as incumbent Justin Beckendorff is running for Waller County judge. The Republican primary election is scheduled for March 2026, with the general election in November 2026.

Waller County Precinct 4 covers the southern portion of Waller County, including Katy, Brookshire, Pattison and Fulshear — an area experiencing some of the fastest population growth in the Houston region.

Brian Cantrell's experience in Waller County

Cantrell brings 27 years of public safety experience to the Waller County commissioner race, having served as the Sheriff's Office chief deputy, fire marshal and emergency management coordinator. He says he has attended nearly every Waller County Commissioners Court meeting over the past decade, giving him insight into county operations and development issues.

"Throughout my career, I've worked closely with department heads across Waller County, building strong relationships and driving collaborative solutions," Cantrell said. "I deeply value the quality of life for county employees, recognizing that a motivated and supported workforce is essential in a rapidly growing environment like ours."

Cantrell's platform for Waller County Precinct 4

His campaign for Waller County Precinct 4 Commissioner centers on six priorities: managing growth and infrastructure, strengthening public safety, supporting county employees, improving transparency, encouraging local hiring and expanding parks and recreation.

"As our county continues to grow, I believe that growth must be managed thoughtfully and in collaboration with the community," Cantrell said. "That means listening to residents, engaging stakeholders, and planning with both vision and accountability. Growth should enhance—not compromise—our infrastructure, public safety, and rural character."

Managing explosive growth in Precinct 4

Cantrell emphasized that Precinct 4 has experienced explosive growth, with residents feeling the strain from congested roads, drainage issues and infrastructure that hasn't kept pace.

"With years of experience working on development codes and collaborating with builders and businesses as fire marshal, I understand growth from the inside out," Cantrell said. "I'll be a commissioner who understands exactly where the pressure points are — I've attended almost every Commissioners Court meeting for the last 10 years and have the experience and influence to advocate for smarter, safer, more balanced growth."

On infrastructure in Waller County, Cantrell said he would conduct a needs assessment of road conditions and drainage issues while ensuring developers meet county standards and contribute fairly to infrastructure costs. He also plans to partner with neighborhoods, HOAs and MUD districts to identify problem areas.

"We need to maintain Waller County's rural identity while planning for the next 10 to 20 years," Cantrell said.

For public safety in Waller County Precinct 4, he proposes securing funding for upgraded equipment and training for fire, EMS and law enforcement agencies, and constructing a centralized emergency operations center for police, fire and EMS while ensuring rural areas receive the same level of emergency support as high-growth zones.

Cantrell also said he would publish easy-to-read budget summaries, host town halls throughout Waller County Precinct 4, create digital access for permits and county forms, and work to establish Precinct 4's first park through community input.

His economic development proposals include encouraging businesses in Waller County to hire locally and promoting workforce development programs through local schools and universities.

"I understand how county government works, and more importantly, how to make it work better for our residents," Cantrell said. "I'm ready to start on Day 1."

Education

Cantrell earned a master's degree in leadership and management from Sam Houston State University in 2024 and a bachelor's degree in criminal justice with a focus on police management from the same university in 2001.

About the Waller County Precinct 4 race

The March 2026 Republican primary will determine which candidate advances to the November 2026 general election for Waller County Precinct 4 Commissioner. Both Cantrell and Smith are Katy residents who live in the Cane Island neighborhood and are running to represent the rapidly growing portion of Waller County.

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Ethelene Wilmore in the November general election. Wilmore does not have a primary opponent.

Claude is AI and can make mistakes. Please double-check responses.