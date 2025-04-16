Japanese Tech Giant TMEIC Invests $65 Million Creating Green Energy Jobs in Waller County

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that TMEIC Corporation Americas will construct a new manufacturing facility for uninterruptible power supplies and medium voltage drives in Waller County, creating 62 jobs and investing more than $65 million.

Medium voltage drives are electrical control systems that regulate the speed and torque of medium voltage electric motors.

"Texas is where advanced manufacturing and innovation in the energy industry intersect to power homes, businesses, and the Texas economy," said Governor Abbott. "This $65 million investment by TMEIC in Waller County will create 62 good-paying jobs for hardworking Texans—and that's just the start. I congratulate TMEIC on their commitment to advancing Texas-based manufacturing, and I look forward to their continued success as we build a stronger, more prosperous Texas than ever before."

TMEIC provides industrial solutions including automation, motors, photovoltaic inverters and variable frequency drives globally.

"Collaboration with the State of Texas and Waller County has been instrumental in facilitating our decision to invest in this region by fostering a pro-business environment and a robust manufacturing ecosystem," said TMEIC Corporation Americas President and CEO Manmeet S. Bhatia. "We deeply appreciate the state and county support of this project, which includes an award from the Texas Enterprise Fund and a local property tax abatement."

The company formed in 2003 through a merger between the industrial systems departments of Toshiba Corporation and Mitsubishi-Electric Corporation and is headquartered in Tokyo.

"We are pleased to welcome TMEIC's expanded investment in Waller County," said Waller County Judge Trey Duhon. "They are an impressive company as a partnership between Mitsubishi and Toshiba, two of the most well-known Japanese companies in the world. I also want to thank Governor Abbott's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office for their help in supporting this great project."

The project highlights Texas' position as a leading destination for foreign direct investment, with Japan among the top nations creating jobs in Texas over the past decade. Gov. Abbott led an economic development mission to Tokyo in July 2024.

"This is a great win for Waller County and the State of Texas," says Waller County Economic Development Partnership Executive Director Vince Yokom. "It's a strong testament to Governor Abbott's working relationship with the Tokyo Municipal Government and his commitment to supporting local economic development efforts through the Texas Enterprise Fund."