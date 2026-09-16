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Sherrel Rogers

Workers assessing the damage prior to removing the overturned railcar.

Train Derailment Damages Tracks, Closes Crossings in Brookshire

by

Waller

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (Covering Katy News)—A train car damaged railroad tracks near the FM 359 and Bains Street intersection Wednesday morning, closing several railroad crossings.

A Brookshire Police Department spokeswoman said the incident happened at about 7 a.m. and that no one was hurt. She said the incident was presumed to be a derailment, though Union Pacific had not confirmed that to police.

Union Pacific had representatives working to fix the tracks Wednesday. The cause of the incident had not yet been determined, the spokeswoman said.

Police urged motorists to use the Kenney Street or Bains Street railroad crossings instead and to expect possible traffic delays.

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Sherrel Rogers

Workers clean up the mess following an incident involving a train car Wednesday morning in Brookshire.

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Sherrel Rogers

The wheels of the car lie on the ground.

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Sherrel Rogers

The railroad car sits detached from its wheels.

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Sherrel Rogers

Cleanup efforts were underway Wednesday morning.

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Sherrel Rogers

Workers assessing the damage prior to removing the overturned railcar.