Train Derailment Damages Tracks, Closes Crossings in Brookshire

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (Covering Katy News)—A train car damaged railroad tracks near the FM 359 and Bains Street intersection Wednesday morning, closing several railroad crossings.

A Brookshire Police Department spokeswoman said the incident happened at about 7 a.m. and that no one was hurt. She said the incident was presumed to be a derailment, though Union Pacific had not confirmed that to police.

Union Pacific had representatives working to fix the tracks Wednesday. The cause of the incident had not yet been determined, the spokeswoman said.

Police urged motorists to use the Kenney Street or Bains Street railroad crossings instead and to expect possible traffic delays.