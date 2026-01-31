Royal ISD receives $58,000 grant from Grundfos Foundation for music equipment, district programs

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Royal ISD will receive $58,000 from the Grundfos Foundation to purchase music equipment and support seven other district programs, officials announced Thursday.

Grundfos has its U.S. headquarters in Brookshire and corporate headquarters in Denmark.

The grant will fund programs ranging from ESL and special education to the district's award-winning band program.

Initial application rejected, employee told to 'think bigger'

The donation came after Grundfos employee T.J. Howard's initial grant application was rejected with instructions to expand the proposal.

"Denmark came back and said, 'T.J., you're not thinking big enough,'" Howard recalled.

Howard, an electromechanical technician at Grundfos' U.S. headquarters in Brookshire, partnered with colleague Rocio Sanchez Jolivette to revise and resubmit the application to the Grundfos Foundation.

Ansell Sims, U.S. president for Grundfos, a Denmark-based pump manufacturer, said company executives actively encourage U.S. employees to identify grant opportunities.

"I sit on a panel that looks at grant applications every 90 days because we want to spend this money," Sims said. "We don't want to keep that money. It's in our charter to give that money away."

Howard said he acted after reading a local article about the STEM academy's need for music equipment.

"Ansell tells us to go find something," Howard said. "It just worked. It just felt right."

Grant expanded to support eight Royal ISD programs

After the initial rejection, Howard and Jolivette met with officials at Royal STEM Academy, 2500 Durkin Road, and expanded their proposal to benefit the entire district.

"We outlined eight different areas to where we can help Royal ISD," Howard said. "From the ESL program to the special ed program, to the band program, which is obviously one of the best bands in the state of Texas, this grant is going to help so many different people."

The Grundfos Foundation gave away $52 million last year to organizations worldwide.

"We have, for years, given back money for things that help our company purpose," Sims said. "Our purpose is to pioneer solutions to the world's water and climate challenges. But we also improve quality of life for people."

Grundfos, Royal ISD partnership dates to 2002

The donation continues a partnership between the district and Grundfos that dates to 2002, when the company opened its Brookshire campus. Grundfos previously donated money for the Falcon Stadium scoreboard and participates in an annual breakfast with Santa program for Royal ISD kindergartners.

"Santa was here just a few weeks ago, we gave out gifts and we sang," Sims said, crediting colleague Sheila Washington for her work with the breakfast program. "It was amazing."

Company officials are working to expand community partnerships. Mayte Weitzman, Goya Foods public relations manager, said plans are in the works for a food distribution event in March. Goya Foods has regional headquarters in Brookshire.

"We have the best people in the world, but we give back," Sims said. "We give back to our community. We give back to society at large."

About Grundfos

Grundfos was founded in 1945 in Denmark, which remains its global headquarters. The company opened its Brookshire campus in 2022, which serves as both the U.S. principal office and a pump manufacturing plant. About 300 people work at the Brookshire campus, with construction expected later this year for another building.

"We make pumps for homes, for buildings, for industry, for water utilities," Sims said.

Pumps play an important role in both established and developing countries but don't get much attention until they fail, Sims said.

"Over 300 million people don't have access to safe water," Sims said. "We take it for granted. You can go and grab water, but there are some people that don't have safe water to drink."