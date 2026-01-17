Former County Judge Glenn Beckendorff Endorses Brian Cantrell for Commissioner

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Waller County Fire Marshal Brian Cantrell has received the endorsement of former County Judge Glenn Beckendorff in his campaign for Precinct 4 commissioner.

Cantrell, who brings 27 years of public safety experience to the race, has served as the Sheriff's Office chief deputy, fire marshal and emergency management coordinator. He said he has attended nearly every Waller County Commissioners Court meeting over the past decade.

"I am very honored to be supported by former Waller County Judge Glenn Beckendorff, my previous boss," Cantrell said. "The Beckendorff family has had roots in Waller County since 1896, and their dedication and service to our community is unmatched."

Cantrell faces Katy City Council member Dan Smith in the Republican primary. Smith is term-limited and cannot seek reelection to the council. Both men are Katy residents who live in the Cane Island neighborhood.