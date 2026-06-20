Daikin Seeks to Fill 400 Manufacturing Jobs at Waller Campus

WALLER, Texas (Coveirng Katy News) — One of the region's largest manufacturers is looking to add hundreds of workers, creating new job opportunities just northwest of Katy.

Daikin Comfort Technologies North America is seeking to fill approximately 400 production positions at its Daikin Texas Technology Park in Waller, where employees manufacture heating and air conditioning systems for the Goodman, Amana and Daikin brands.

Hundreds of Manufacturing Jobs Available

The openings are for production team members responsible for assembling residential and commercial HVAC equipment at the sprawling campus along Kermier Road.

Positions start at $14.66 per hour and include benefits beginning on the first day of employment, according to the company.

"We're thrilled to be adding 400 new jobs," Kristi Pittman, Daikin's senior vice president of human resources, said in a statement. "At Daikin, we offer the chance to learn, grow, and build a career with real upward mobility."

× Expand Daikin Daikin employees assemble air conditioning equipment on the floor of the company's Waller Facility.

Career Fair Drew Applicants to Waller Campus

The company recently hosted a large-scale hiring event on June 19 at the Waller campus, where recruiters met with prospective employees and discussed available positions and next steps in the hiring process.

Although the career fair has concluded, the company still has positions to fill.

One of the Nation's Largest Single-Roof Manufacturing Facilities

Daikin Texas Technology Park spans approximately 4.2 million square feet and is considered one of the largest manufacturing facilities operating under a single roof in the United States.

Since opening in 2017, the campus has become a major employer in the northwest Houston region and an economic driver for communities stretching from Waller County to the Katy area.

The hiring push comes at a time when some Texas employers and school districts have announced layoffs and staffing reductions due to financial pressures and declining enrollment.