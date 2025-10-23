Century Communities Breaks Ground on 1,000-Home Development in Brookshire

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A major homebuilder has broken ground on a large development that will bring more than 1,000 new homes to Brookshire.

Century Communities began construction on Mirabella, a 318-acre community on FM 529 near FM 362 in Brookshire. The development is expected to help meet growing housing demand in the west Houston metro area.

Homes to Start in High $200,000s

The community will offer 20 single-family floor plans across three home collections, with prices starting in the high $200,000s. Homes will range up to five bedrooms and 3,000 square feet.

Tanya Rizzo, Houston division president for Century Communities, said the west metro area is one of the hottest locations in greater Houston.

"Mirabella is uniquely positioned to help fill that demand," Rizzo said. "With a wide range of floor plans at affordable prices, incredible community amenities, and a desirable location that mixes country charm with city access, there's really going to be something for every buyer at Mirabella."

Community Amenities Include Lakes, Pool and Walking Trails

Planned amenities include community lakes, a swimming pool, walking trails, sports courts, dog parks, fishing areas and a pavilion. All homes will include two-bay garages, covered patios and smart home features.

The development is zoned for newly constructed Royal Independent School District schools. The location offers access to Katy, Interstate 10 and the greater Houston area while maintaining a rural setting surrounded by farmland.

New homes are expected to begin selling soon. For more information visit www.CenturyCommunities.com/MirabellaTX.