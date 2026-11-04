Katy's Brian Cantrell discusses his priorities after winning Waller County Pct. 4 commissioner’s race

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Republican Brian Cantrell defeated Democrat Ethel Wilmore in Tuesday's election for Waller County Precinct 4 commissioner, succeeding Justin Beckendorff, who was elected county judge.

Cantrell, a resident of Katy's Cane Island neighborhood, received 3,745 votes, or 58%, compared with Wilmore's 2,674 votes, or 42%, according to unofficial election results. Cantrell and Beckendorff will take office in January.

Cantrell serves as Waller County's fire marshal and emergency management coordinator. He previously worked in the Waller County Sheriff's Office.

Cantrell said Wednesday that he remains committed to listening to residents, being accountable, protecting taxpayer dollars, supporting first responders and working toward a stronger future for the county.

“Public service has always been my priority, Cantrell told Covering Katy News. "After more than 27 years of serving Waller County in law enforcement, I am honored to continue that commitment as your next Precinct 4 County Commissioner. Thank you for your trust and your votes. Serving the people of Waller County will always come first.”

Attempt to replace Wilmore on ballot rejected

Wilmore, a nurse and nursing administrator, unsuccessfully challenged Beckendorff for the Precinct 4 seat in 2022. She became the Democratic nominee again this year, but party officials subsequently sought to replace her on the ballot after reporting that she had moved to North Texas.

Waller County Elections Administrator Christy Eason rejected the replacement nomination, citing deficiencies in Wilmore's withdrawal paperwork and requirements of the Texas Election Code.

In a Sept. 23 letter to Waller County Democratic Party Chairwoman Denise Mattox, Eason said Wilmore's withdrawal letter had not been properly acknowledged or filed with the elections office. She also said the documentation did not establish that Wilmore had been declared ineligible within the required deadline.

Eason said she consulted the Texas Secretary of State's Elections Division three times and received guidance consistent with her determination.

As a result, Wilmore's name remained on the November ballot.

See the letter from Eason to Mattox below.