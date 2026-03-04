Cantrell defeats Smith for Pct. 4 commissioner GOP nomination

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Waller County Fire Marshal Brian Cantrell defeated former Katy City Council Member Dan Smith Tuesday for the GOP nomination for Waller County Pct. 4 Commissioner, according to unofficial results from the Waller County Elections Office.

Cantrell won 785 votes, or 51%, while Smith won 753 votes, or 49%. Cantrell will face Democrat Ethel Wilmore, a nurse, in the November general election. The winner of that race will take office in January.

General election winner to succeed Beckendorff

The winner of the Cantrell-Wilmore race will succeed incumbent Pct. 4 Commissioner Justin Beckendorff, who won the GOP nomination for Waller County judge Tuesday.

Covering Katy News has reached out to Cantrell and will update this story to include his comments on the election.

Six priorities in office

In a previous Covering Katy News profile, Cantrell said his campaign centered on six priorities: managing growth and infrastructure, strengthening public safety, supporting county employees, improving transparency, encouraging local hiring and expanding parks and recreation.

"As our county continues to grow, I believe that growth must be managed thoughtfully and in collaboration with the community," Cantrell said. "That means listening to residents, engaging stakeholders, and planning with both vision and accountability. Growth should enhance — not compromise — our infrastructure, public safety, and rural character."

Smith, a senior territory customer services manager for Best Buy, was first elected to the Katy City Council in 2021. He resigned that seat last month to run for commissioner.