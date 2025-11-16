Brookwood Community Christmas Open House Returns Dec. 5-6 With Shopping, Entertainment

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Brookwood Community will host its Annual Christmas Open House Dec. 5-6, featuring holiday shopping, entertainment, campus tours and dining opportunities.

The free event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at the Brookwood campus, located at 1752 FM 1489.

About Brookwood Community

Brookwood Community is a residential facility and vocational program for adults with functional disabilities. Residents, called Citizens, live on campus and participate in various enterprises including growing plants, creating handcrafted products and operating the community's café.

Christmas Programs and Campus Tours

The Citizen Christmas Program will be performed at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day. The hour-long show features the Brookwood Handbell Ensemble playing holiday favorites and Citizens performing an original play.

Campus bus tours depart from the Cafetorium at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Self-guided walking tour maps will also be available. Visitors who complete a Brookwood Passport will receive a prize.

Holiday Shopping at Gift & Garden Center

The Gift & Garden Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., offering handcrafted Citizen-made products, holiday décor, unique gifts and poinsettias in multiple colors.

Dining Options Available

The Brookwood Café will serve buffet lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with box lunches available at the Coffee Cart. Seating is family-style and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. No reservations are required.

Additional activities include pictures in a Citizen-grown poinsettia backdrop and the Jingle Bell Book Stop, where visitors can meet authors, hear stories and interact with an art car.

Additional event information is available on Brookwood's website at brookwoodcommunity.org.