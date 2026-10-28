Waller County and City of Brookshire win national award for bringing 1,500 Tesla jobs to area

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A deal to bring Tesla and more than 1,500 manufacturing jobs to Waller County has earned national recognition for leaders who worked to attract the electric vehicle and battery manufacturer.

The Waller County Economic Development Partnership and the city of Brookshire received a bronze award Oct. 26 from the International Economic Development Council for their partnership with private businesses to bring Tesla's Megapack manufacturing facility to the area.

The award recognizes efforts by local governments and businesses to create jobs, attract investment and strengthen local economies.

For residents of Brookshire, Katy and surrounding communities, the Tesla project represents an opportunity for more people to find manufacturing jobs closer to home. It also has the potential to help spread the cost of local government services across a broader range of taxpayers.

How industrial development can benefit homeowners

When communities attract major industrial employers, the benefits can extend beyond the jobs those companies create.

Cities and counties rely heavily on property taxes to pay for services such as roads, law enforcement and other public needs. Those taxes are collected from homeowners as well as businesses and other property owners.

When a community attracts large manufacturing plants, warehouses and other commercial developments, those properties can add millions of dollars in taxable value.

That helps diversify the tax base, which simply means local governments have more types of property contributing to the cost of public services instead of relying as heavily on residential property taxes.

For homeowners, a broader tax base can help reduce pressure for higher tax rates as communities grow. It does not guarantee lower tax bills, but it gives local governments another source of revenue to help pay for services.

The Tesla project also illustrates how communities sometimes use tax incentives to attract major employers. Waller County and Brookshire approved property tax abatements as part of the deal, temporarily reducing certain taxes Tesla would otherwise pay.

Such agreements are intended to encourage investment and job creation, with the expectation that the development will contribute additional tax revenue over time.

× Expand Tesla These are Tesla Megapacks which are manufactured in Waller County.

Tesla deal first reported by Covering Katy

Covering Katy News was the first news outlet to report the Tesla deal on March 5, 2025, when Waller County Commissioners Court approved a tax abatement agreement to bring the company to the Empire West industrial park in Brookshire.

The Brookshire City Council approved a separate tax abatement agreement the following evening.

The original deal involved approximately $227 million in planned improvements, manufacturing equipment and related development.

Tesla's operation includes a 1 million-square-foot manufacturing building and a second building of approximately 616,000 square feet at Empire West, located along Woods Road between U.S. Highway 90 and Interstate 10.

Tesla's Megapacks are large battery systems used to store electricity. They help electric utilities and other businesses manage power supplies, including electricity generated by solar and wind farms.

Local leaders recognized for bringing Tesla to Brookshire

"We are honored that Tesla chose our community for their new Megapack facility," said Vince Yokom, executive director of the Waller County Economic Development Partnership. "They are adding over 1,500 advanced manufacturing jobs and have quickly become a strong community partner."

Yokom credited the cooperation among Tesla, Stream Realty Partners, Waller County and the city of Brookshire for making the project possible.

Stream Realty played a key role in attracting Tesla to Brookshire. The company acquired approximately 300 acres in 2019 to develop Empire West Business Park, investing in roads, utilities and industrial buildings before securing tenants. That investment gave Tesla access to an existing 1 million-square-foot building for manufacturing, along with a second building of approximately 616,000 square feet for distribution and related operations.

Brookshire Mayor Robert Richards said Stream Realty's investment played a major role in attracting Tesla and other employers.

"We want to thank Stream Realty for their significant investment in the City," Richards said. "Without their effort, we would not have been able to attract all the great companies, like Tesla, to Brookshire."

The award was presented during the International Economic Development Council's annual conference in New Orleans. The project received bronze honors in the public-private partnership category for communities with populations of 50,000 to 100,000.

Nathan Ohle, the council's president and CEO, praised the project for its economic impact.

"This award shines a spotlight on both communities commitment to its citizens and showcases the significant impact of economic development," Ohle said.

The recognition marks the second national award received by the Waller County Economic Development Partnership, a nonprofit organization established in 2002 to encourage business investment and job creation throughout the county.

The International Economic Development Council is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.