Race Rock's $100 million-plus Brookshire expansion brings jobs, helps pay for growth in Waller County

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The area west of Katy is becoming an increasingly important employment center as manufacturers and industrial developers invest hundreds of millions of dollars in new facilities along the Interstate 10 corridor, bringing jobs closer to home and expanding the commercial and industrial property tax base that can help support Waller County's growth. Commercial projects often pay higher taxes than residential homeowners while requiring fewer services from government.

The latest example is Race Rock, a Houston-based manufacturer that broke ground Wednesday on an expansion representing more than $100 million in capital investment. The project has grown to include two new manufacturing facilities. Race Rock currently employs more than 250 people in Brookshire. The expansion is expected to create more than 200 additional jobs, bringing the company's total local workforce to more than 500.

Race Rock manufactures the massive steel poles and structures that support high-voltage power lines and electrical substations. Its products help utilities deliver electricity to homes, businesses, data centers and industrial facilities. The company also produces highway safety equipment, lighting poles and other steel infrastructure products.

The expansion comes as Waller County prepares to consider tax agreements involving several other major industrial developments, including four proposed warehouses representing another $63.6 million in construction investment.

Together, the projects illustrate how the area west of Katy is attracting businesses that can provide employment opportunities while creating additional taxable property alongside the residential development occurring throughout the region.

Race Rock expansion brings new jobs

Race Rock is expanding its manufacturing campus along Wilson Road, where it has acquired 64 acres across the street from its existing operations at the former Orizon Industries facility, which Race Rock also purchased.

Vince Yokom, executive director of the Waller County Economic Development Partnership, confirmed the expanded plans to Covering Katy News following Wednesday's groundbreaking ceremony.

Together with its existing property, the expansion will bring Race Rock's Brookshire campus to approximately 90 acres, with more than 500,000 square feet of manufacturing space.

The company's Waller County operation dates to 1988, when it was established as Orizon Industries.

“This investment reflects the continued growth we are seeing in critical infrastructure demand across the country,” said Donald Young, Race Rock's CEO, in the company's July 15 announcement. “The Brookshire expansion enhances our ability to deliver the capacity, quality, and reliability our customers expect while supporting their long-term infrastructure investments.”

The expansion is expected to add up to 50,000 tons of annual manufacturing capacity.

A construction filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation identifies one of the projects as a 483,881-square-foot industrial building at 34253 Wilson Road, with an estimated construction cost of $60 million.

The filing lists August 2027 as the projected completion date. Yokom confirmed the filing is associated with Race Rock's expansion, which now includes two new facilities.

The company has not announced a completion date for the entire expansion or a timetable for hiring the additional employees.

× Expand Race Rock An aerial view shows site preparation underway for Race Rock's manufacturing expansion along Wilson Road in Brookshire.

More industrial investment planned along Interstate 10

Race Rock is not alone in expanding its operations in the Brookshire area.

Waller County Commissioners Court is scheduled to consider tax abatement agreements Oct. 28 for four proposed industrial warehouses near Interstate 10, between Donigan Road and FM 1489.

The proposed buildings would total approximately 1.1 million square feet, with an estimated combined construction investment of $63.6 million.

The applicant, IDV QOZB 2023 LLC, proposes buildings ranging from 102,000 to 589,000 square feet.

The county agenda does not identify tenants or estimate how many jobs the development could create.

Commissioners will also consider changes to existing tax abatement agreements involving Tesla and Igloo Products, both of which have substantial industrial operations in Brookshire.

The Tesla-related agreement describes approximately $227 million in improvements and equipment associated with two facilities, including $150 million in manufacturing equipment installed by Tesla.

The Igloo agreement concerns an approximately 1 million-square-foot facility with an estimated $13 million in improvements.

Those figures represent investments associated with existing agreements, not additional projects newly announced this month.

How industrial development can benefit homeowners

The economic significance of these projects extends beyond the jobs they create.

In Texas, commercial and industrial properties generally pay property taxes on their land, buildings and taxable business equipment. That revenue helps support county government, schools and other local taxing entities.

As manufacturers and other businesses invest in new facilities and equipment, they can increase the amount of taxable property in a community.

That is particularly important in growing areas where new neighborhoods create additional demand for roads, law enforcement, emergency services, schools and other public infrastructure.

For homeowners, the potential benefit is that a larger commercial and industrial tax base can help spread the cost of government services across more taxable property rather than relying as heavily on residential property owners.

That does not necessarily mean homeowners will see lower property tax bills. Tax rates, appraised values, government spending decisions and any incentives granted to businesses all affect the amount of revenue ultimately collected.

However, a growing industrial tax base can give local governments greater financial flexibility as they respond to population growth.

Why governments offer tax abatements

Some of the industrial projects under consideration involve tax abatements, which allow local governments to temporarily reduce property taxes on qualifying investments.

The purpose is to encourage companies to build or expand facilities that might otherwise be located elsewhere.

An abatement does not necessarily exempt everything a company owns. Depending on the agreement, land, existing property and certain equipment may remain taxable while qualifying improvements receive temporary tax reductions.

When an abatement expires, previously exempted property can become fully taxable under the applicable tax rules.

The financial benefit to the county depends on the terms of each agreement, the investment actually made and the taxable value ultimately added.

Building an employment center west of Katy

For decades, many residents living west of Houston have traveled east toward Katy, the Energy Corridor and Houston for employment.

The growth of manufacturing and industrial operations around Brookshire creates opportunities for more residents to work closer to home.

Race Rock's expansion is particularly significant because it involves manufacturing jobs rather than simply additional warehouse space.

The company expects its expanded Brookshire campus to substantially increase production of steel infrastructure products.

At full production, Race Rock expects its four manufacturing facilities to have a combined annual capacity exceeding 150,000 tons.

“We are proud to support the growth and success of companies like Race Rock,” Yokom said in the company's Sept. 16 announcement. “Waller County is a centrally located hub for growth, offering an educated, productive, and diverse workforce.”

The growing concentration of industrial development also brings challenges, including increased truck traffic and demand for transportation, utilities and other infrastructure.

But the investments illustrate an important shift in the region's economy.

The area west of Katy is not simply adding new neighborhoods. It is also attracting employers and industrial investment that could help provide the jobs and tax revenue needed to support the region's continued growth.