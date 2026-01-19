Brookshire celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day

For more information on Brian Cantrell: https://cantrellforwaller.com/

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Brookshire citizens celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day with two sets of events Saturday, one sponsored by the City of Brookshire and the other by the Brookshire I-10 West MLK Committee.

The city's festival included singers, praise dancers and poetry with live music from Keyun and the Zydeco Masters. The Rough Riders, a local FFA support group created in 1981, served as grand marshals of the city's parade. Student Josselin Aviles was recognized for her essay, "What Does Unity in the Community Mean to Me?"

The Brookshire I-10 West MLK Committee's Saturday activities, which included both a parade and a carnival, capped off several days of celebrations that began Wednesday with a reception honoring Robert Kennedy of the Kennedy Arena Trail Ride Club.