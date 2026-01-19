Horse 011726.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

A horseback rider at the Brookshire I-10 West MLK Day Parade.

Brookshire celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Festivals, parades mark annual celebration

by

For more information on Brian Cantrell: https://cantrellforwaller.com/

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Brookshire citizens celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day with two sets of events Saturday, one sponsored by the City of Brookshire and the other by the Brookshire I-10 West MLK Committee.

The city's festival included singers, praise dancers and poetry with live music from Keyun and the Zydeco Masters. The Rough Riders, a local FFA support group created in 1981, served as grand marshals of the city's parade. Student Josselin Aviles was recognized for her essay, "What Does Unity in the Community Mean to Me?"

The Brookshire I-10 West MLK Committee's Saturday activities, which included both a parade and a carnival, capped off several days of celebrations that began Wednesday with a reception honoring Robert Kennedy of the Kennedy Arena Trail Ride Club.

×

1 of 7

Royal 011726.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

The Royal High School Marching Sound Machine and Royal Falcons Fusion performed at the City of Brookshire MLK Day Festival.

×

2 of 7

Rough Riders 011726.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

The Rough Riders support group served as grand marshals of the City of Brookshire MLK Day Parade.

×

3 of 7

De'Karr Bradshaw 011726.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

De'Karr Bradshaw served as master of ceremonies for the City of Brookshire MLK Day Parade and Festival.

×

4 of 7

Josselin Aviles 011726.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

Josselin Aviles

×

5 of 7

Horse 011726.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

A horseback rider at the Brookshire I-10 West MLK Day Parade.

×

6 of 7

Motorcycles 011726.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

These men rode their motorcycles at the Brookshire I-10 West MLK Day Parade.

×

7 of 7

Vendors 011726.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

Vendors at the Brookshire I-10 West MLK Day Carnival.