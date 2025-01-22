Brookshire celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day

BROOKSHIRE (Covering Katy News) - Brookshire celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Feb. 18 with two parades.

The first parade, sponsored by the city of Brookshire, featured the Royal High School Jazzettes, cheerleaders, cheer coach and the school's Marching Sound Machine band.

The second event was sponsored by the Brookshire I-10 West Committee. Parade attendees braved cool, windy but sunny conditions to celebrate the legacy and memory of the civil rights leader.