Brookshire celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day

BROOKSHIRE (Covering Katy News) - Brookshire celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Feb. 18 with two parades.
The first parade, sponsored by the city of Brookshire, featured the Royal High School Jazzettes, cheerleaders, cheer coach and the school's Marching Sound Machine band.
The second event was sponsored by the Brookshire I-10 West Committee. Parade attendees braved cool, windy but sunny conditions to celebrate the legacy and memory of the civil rights leader.
The Royal Jazzettes and the Royal Marching Sound Machine band performed at the MLK Day celetration.
The Royal Falcon cheerleaders and cheer coach pause for a photo a the MLK Day celebration.
The Royal Marching Sound Machine plays a tune.
Edmund Blouin Jr., seated, was among several honorees the city recognized as pillars of the community.
Trayson Graves served as grand marshal of the Brookshire I-10 West Committee MLK Day parade, which is a separate event from the Brookshire city event.
Terrence Bell drives passengers Queen Vaughn, left, and Kathy Bell in the Brookshire I-10 West Committee MLK Day parade.
Lifetime Grand Marshal Blanche Barley, left, and Sharon Gillium ride in the Brookshire I-10 West Committee MLK Day parade.
Faculty and students from Royal Elementary prepare to participate in the Brookshire I-10 West Committee MLK Day parade.
Dr. Lee Jones speaks at the City of Brookshire MLK Day celebration held Feb. 18 at the Brookshire City Ampitheatre.