Brookshire celebrates first Christmas Light Parade

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Brookshire held a day of festive celebrations Dec. 7, culminating in its first Christmas light parade.

The parade featured festive floats and vehicles, including entries from the Boys & Girls Club, the Bona Fide Riders, local emergency services, the Brookshire City Council and staff, the Brookshire Municipal Water District and the Brookshire Public Works Department.

Santa Claus was the featured attraction and lit the city's Christmas tree in front of the historic Donigan House. About 100 spectators lined the streets to witness the parade and tree-lighting ceremony.

Following the event, families gathered to enjoy hot cocoa and cookies while listening to live music by Texas Sweet.

Earlier in the day, the Brookshire Convention Center hosted the annual Christmas celebration, offering activities for families including crafts, a vendor fair, food trucks, DJ music, dancing and an ugly sweater contest.

Event organizers plan to make the parade a community tradition and are already planning next year's event.